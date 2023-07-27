Inside tragic Sinead O’Connor’s final days as she detailed impact of son’s death on her ‘body and soul’

The death of Sinead O’Connor aged 56 was confirmed by her family yesterday (Wednesday, July 26).

Now, the Irish singer’s anguished words ahead of her tragic death have been revealed.

Sinead O’Connor died aged 56

Yesterday, it was announced that Irish singer Sinead had sadly passed away aged just 56.

Her family issued a brief statement yesterday evening announcing the news. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” they said.

“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” they then added.

Sinead’s death comes 18 months after her 17-year-old son, Shane, died.

“Her music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare. Condolences to her family, her friends, and all who loved her music,” Taoiseach (PM) Leo Varadkar said.

Sinead’s anguished words before her death have been revealed (Credit: ITV)

Sinead’s anguished words before death revealed

Now, the singer’s anguished words prior to her death have been revealed. Just two weeks ago, the singer uploaded a video to her Twitter page talking about the toll her son’s death has had on her.

In the video, Sinead explained that she was making a video for her followers so that they’d know it was her actual Twitter account.

“I think we’re in HD. I look like [bleep] either way, which is why I didn’t want to make a video. But, you know, the way your kid unfortunately passing away, it isn’t good for one’s body or soul to be fair,” she said.

Sinead then showed fans around her “new flat”, which was believed to be in London. She then went on to say that she was going to write some new tunes on a guitar she’d recently got. She also hinted at a tour, as well as a “new album”.

Sinead spoke about her son recently (Credit: TODAY)

Sinead O’Connor makes heartbreaking confession about son’s death

Earlier this month, Sinead spoke of the heartbreak of losing her 17-year-old son, Shane.

She confessed to being like an “undead night creature” following his death.

“Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet on July 17.

“We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him,” she then said.

