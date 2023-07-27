Sinead O’Connor’s heartbreaking words about ‘no point living without’ her son after his death

Sinead O’Connor made a heartbreaking confession about there being ‘no point living without him’ after the death of her son Shane last year.

The Irish singer has sadly died at the age of 56, just over a year after the death of her 17-year-old son Shane. Shane tragically took his own life in January 2022.

The news of Sinead’s passing was confirmed by her loved ones on Wednesday (July 26). A cause of death hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Sinead has sadly died at the age of 56 (Credit: ITV)

Sinead O’Connor death

Last year, after losing her son, Sinead had tweeted saying there was “no point living without him”. She later checked into hospital.

Sinead’s death was sadly confirmed on Wednesday (July 26). A statement from her family read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

According to reports, Sinead had tweeted about feeling “lost” without her son Shane days before she died.

Sinead said she felt “lost” without her son Shane (Credit: ITV)

According to the Mail Online, in a now deleted account, Sinead had shared a message on July 17. She said: “Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him.”

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad.

Tributes have poured in for Sinead on social media. Piers Morgan tweeted: “RIP Sinead. Wondrously gifted singer, and fiercely intelligent, highly amusing, complex, uncompromising, provocative woman with many demons.

“Knew her for 35 years & we had some ferocious spats but also some great Guinness-fuelled make-ups. She was a unique character. Sad day.”

Meanwhile, fans also shared their memories of Sinead. One said: “Sinead O’Connor gone at 56. She was so good, wide open, honest, vulnerable and brave. A true artist.”

Read more: Sinead O’Connor’s devastating final message about feeling ‘lost’ without her late son before her death

Another added: “Sinéad O’Connor, a true musical Icon. Her powerful voice and raw emotion, made her an unforgettable artist.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.