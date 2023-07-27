Sinead O’Connor’s devastating final message about feeling ‘lost’ without her late son before her death

Sinead O’Connor has sadly died at the age of 56 a year after she lost her son, and tributes have poured in for the singer.

The Irish singer’s death was confirmed on Wednesday (July 26) by her devastated family. A statement read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Her death comes just 18 months after she lost her son Shane, who took his own life aged just 17 last January.

Shortly before her death, Sinead reportedly shared a heartbreaking message about feeling “lost” without her son.

Sinead O’Connor death

According to the Mail Online, in a now deleted account, Sinead had shared a message on July 17. She said: “Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him.”

Sinead lost her son last January. Shane had been missing before his body was found days later. The Nothing Compares 2 U singer shared a heartbreaking tribute at the time.

Speaking on Twitter, she had wrote: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.

“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

After Shane’s death, Sinead ended up in hospital. At the time, she had worried fans with messages on her Twitter account. She had said she blamed herself for Shane’s death.

I am lost in the bardo without him.

However, hours later, she told her followers that police had taken her to hospital. She wrote at the time: “I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital. I’m sorry I upset everyone. I am lost without my kid and I hate myself.”

Tributes for Sinead

Tributes have poured in for Sinead on social media following the devastating news of her death. Piers Morgan wrote: “RIP Sinead. Wondrously gifted singer, and fiercely intelligent, highly amusing, complex, uncompromising, provocative woman with many demons. Knew her for 35 years & we had some ferocious spats but also some great Guinness-fuelled make-ups. She was a unique character. Sad day.”

Meanwhile, Bryan Adams wrote on Twitter: “RIP Sinéad O’Connor, I loved working with you making photos, doing gigs in Ireland together and chats, all my love to your family.”

