Paul O’Grady’s loving gesture to husband André before his death: ‘If anything happens to me, he is protected’

Paul O’Grady made a loving gesture to his husband André Portasio before his death.

The TV star sadly passed away at the age of 67 in March. He and André had been married since 2017, having got together since 2006.

Paul previously revealed the reason for marrying his husband, and shared how their marriage was “unconventional”.

Paul sadly died in March (Credit: Cover Images)

How did Paul O’Grady meet husband André Portasio?

Paul met and began dating former ballet dancer André in 2006. It was the year after the death of Paul’s long-term partner, Brendan Frank Murphy, who died of brain cancer in June 2005.

Paul shared in his biography, Still Standing, how their relationship began. Andre is 25 years younger than Paul.

He wrote: “Our relationship just crept up on us. It took us by surprise when we were least expecting it. André pops in and out of the book because it starts in the present day and then goes back in time.”

Paul O’Grady on marriage: ‘If anything happens to me, he is protected’

Paul and André married in a small and private ceremony in 2017. The former Blankety Blankety host confirmed he married long-term partner André for “death duties” after almost 10 years together. He told the Mirror at the time that his pal Julian Clary convinced him to marry André.

You protect your partner. If anything happens to me, he is protected.

Paul confessed: “Julian put the seed in my head. He said, ‘I’ve got married. You should’. And he’s right, then you protect your partner. If anything happens to me, he is protected. It makes sense.”

View this post on Instagram

The pair tied the knot at the plush Goring Hotel in Central London in August 2017. Paul called it a “quiet little thing” with only close friends and family in attendance.

He also told the Irish News that they “didn’t even bother with wedding rings” instead opting to “keep our own Claddaghs”.

Paul said ‘not living together’ made their relationship ‘perfect’

Paul also did not live with his husband André. André lived in London during the week while Paul lived in rural Aldington, Kent.

The TV star told the Irish News back in 2017: “We’re doing a Helena Bonham-Carter and Tim whatshisname. It works a treat.

Paul wanted to make sure André would be ‘protected’ after his death (Credit: Cover Images)

“It’s the same as before. We see each other all the time, we just don’t live together which for me makes for a perfect relationship because when you’ve had enough, you can say, ‘I’ll see you, I’m off’.”

It also took André time to adapt to country life. Paul shared: “He was terrified of animals when I first met him but now he takes it all in his stride. But he’s not like me. I don’t think anyone’s like me.”

The pair lived together during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Paul reportedly expanding £3 million home.

André’s statement on Paul’s death

In March, André confirmed Paul died “unexpectedly” but “peacefully”.

He shared in a statement: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening. We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion. I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

