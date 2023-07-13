Paul O’Grady’s daughter left ‘teary-eyed’ over tribute to her late dad months after his death

The daughter of Paul O’Grady was reportedly left “teary-eyed” after she saw a drawing of her dad in a Liverpool café, almost four months after his death.

Sharon Mousley, who was born to Paul and his friend Diane Jansen in 1974, was “taken aback” after seeing an “absolutely gorgeous” drawing of her father dressed as his drag alter ego Lily Savage at the Lucy In The Sky coffee shop in Liverpool last week.

Olivia Dolan, who works there, told the Liverpool Echo: “She came over to the counter. She did look a bit teary-eyed, she’d been a little bit upset but she was happy.”

Paul died in March at the age of 67 (Credit: Cover Images)

She then continued: “She was like, ‘I’m sorry, I’m just taken aback, that’s my dad in the window.’ We couldn’t really believe it. She was just over the moon, she said [the drawing was] absolutely gorgeous. It must be lovely for her to realise how loved her dad was. Everyone around here remembers him. With Pride coming up, it’s a big thing.

“It was lovely that she was happy to see it. It must be heartbreaking for her. She was happy for us to get a picture of her with it outside when we asked.”

Lewis McVey, the nephew of café owner Lucy Jeffers, created the artwork. And the café posted a picture of Sharon alongside it on their Instagram Stories. They posted the caption: “We had the honour of having Paul’s daughter visit. She was very emotional when she saw our tribute. She loved it.”

Paul’s death was a “shock”

Comedian and TV legend Paul died on March 28 at the age of 67 from sudden cardiac arrhythmia. And last month, his husband Andre Portasio spoke out about the “shock” of his death at the British LGBT Awards.

Paul married husband Andre in 2017 (Credit: Splash News)

Telling the Daily Star it was the first time he’d left the house following Paul’s passing, he said: “I am trying to take it day by day and cope with it. At the moment I am coping. It was such a shock for me to lose him. It was a shock to all of us, it was so unexpected. I am still digesting it all.”

Andre was there to pick up the award for Broadcaster of the Year, which Paul was awarded posthumously.

