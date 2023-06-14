Paul O’Grady’s husband makes heartbreaking confession as he pays tribute to late star on his birthday

The husband of Paul O’Grady has paid a heartbreaking tribute to the late star on what would have been his 68th birthday.

The broadcaster and comedian would have turned 68 today (June 14). Paul died from sudden cardiac arrhythmia earlier this year in March.

Before his death, Paul had been married to former professional ballet dancer, Andre Portasio, since 2017. The pair reportedly met 11 years before their wedding.

Paul O’Grady died in Mach at the age of 67 (Credit: Cover Images)

Paul O’Grady’s husband birthday tribute

Taking to Instagram, Andre shared a snap of Paul holding a birthday cake and a second photo of the couple on a beach.

In the second snap, the pair can be seen displaying bright smiles in front of a beautiful sunset.

Writing in his caption, Andre said: “HAPPY HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY. Myself and dogs miss you lots and we can only wish you were here with us. Love you always @paulogrady.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancer (@andre_portasio)

Back in March, Andre confirmed the news of Paul’s passing. In a statement, he wrote: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion. I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

Paul O’Grady and Andre Portasio tied the knot in 2017 (Credit: Cover Images)

Other birthday tributes

Taking to the comment section of Andre’s post, many fans remembered Paul.

One person said: “Happy heavenly 68th birthday, Paul. The light went out on 28th March and you really are missed and irreplaceable. To Paul’s close friends and family thinking of you all today. Paul was a true diamond and there will never be another truly amazing person.”

Happy heavenly 68th birthday, Paul. The light went out on 28th March and you really are missed and irreplaceable.

A second said: “Happy Heavenly Birthday, Paul. We all miss you so much. I hope you have lots of tea and cakes up there.”

And another added: “Happy Heavenly Birthday Paul. Sending hugs to Andre and all of your pets.”

Read more: Beautiful tributes pour in as Paul O’Grady fans and his loved ones mark what would have been his birthday

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know