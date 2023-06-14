Beautiful tributes pour in as Paul O’Grady fans and his loved ones mark what would have been his birthday

Paul O’Grady would have celebrated his 68th birthday today (Wednesday, June 14).

Fans of the late star – as well as his loved ones – marked what would have been his birthday on social media today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul O’Grady (@paulogrady)

Paul O’Grady loved ones share tributes on his birthday

Today saw Paul’s loved ones share tribute to him on what would have been his 68th birthday. Taking to his official Instagram account, his loved ones shared a snap of Paul turning his nose up in disgust for his 830k followers to see.

“Remembering our Paul,” they captioned the post. “If today we were luck still to have him with us, he would certainly not be amused at turning 68.

“But we will celebrate his birthday with a drink or two. HAPPY BIRTHDAY PAUL – thinking of you always,” they then added.

“Happy birthday to a wonderful human being who brought a lot of love and laughs. We learn a lot from him,” one fan commented. “Happy Heavenly Birthday Paul. I’m sure he’s found Cider/Guinness on tap up there!” another said.

“Never, ever, forgotten! A wonderful human!!” a third then wrote.

Paul’s fans paid tribute (Credit: ITV)

Fans pay tribute on birthday of Paul O’Grady

Plenty of Paul’s fans also took to social media to share tributes on what would have been his birthday.

“Happy Heavenly Birthday to Paul O’Grady gone but never forgotten I hope your canine friends are making your day extra special over the rainbow bridge thinking of you and your family and friends. Rest in Peace Paul O’Grady,” one fan tweeted.

“Happy Heavenly Birthday Paul O’Grady, you’re much missed down here,” another then said. A third then said: “Happy heavenly birthday to Paul O’Grady who would’ve been 68 today. Still can’t believe he’s no longer with us, he’s so so missed.”

“Remembering Paul O’Grady on his birthday he’ll be celebrating with all the dogs in heaven…,” another then said.

Paul was awarded a huge honour this month (Credit: ITV)

Paul honoured months after death

Last week, it was revealed that Paul had received the “highest honour” posthumously.

Wirral Council announced that they had awarded Paul with ‘Freedom of the Borough’. Paul was born and grew up in the Tranmere area of Birkenhead, Cheshire, which is now Merseyside.

A statement on Paul’s Instagram read: “Andre and the family are over the moon with the news and would like to thank the then council leader Cllr Janette Williamson, who put forward the motion and all those who supported and voted for it.”

They then said: “The boy from Birkenhead! Paul would no doubt be surprised but very pleased with this honour.”

Read more: ’National treasure’ Stephen Mulhern tipped to take over from Paul O’Grady on For The Love Of Dogs

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts on this story.