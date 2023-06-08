Paul O’Grady’s husband ‘over the moon’ as late star ‘honoured’ months after his death

The husband of late TV legend Paul O’Grady, Andre Portasio, is “over the moon” after the late star received an honour following his death in March this year.

After sharing the recent sad news that their beloved goats had died, the news that Paul has received the “highest honour” posthumously will come as some positive news.

Husband of Paul O’Grady ‘over the moon’ with ‘highest honour’

The late comedian has received “the highest honour” from Wirral Council which voted to posthumously award Paul the Freedom of the Borough. Paul was born and grew up in the Tranmere area of Birkenhead, Cheshire, which is now Merseyside.

A statement shared on the official Paul O’Grady Instagram account read: “Andre and the family are over the moon with the news and would like to thank the then council leader Cllr Janette Williamson, who put forward the motion and all those who supported and voted for it.”

Paul would no doubt be surprised but very pleased.

The statement concluded that Paul would be “so pleased” with the honour. It concluded: “The boy from Birkenhead! Paul would no doubt be surprised but very pleased with this honour.”

‘So well deserved’: Fans celebrate Paul’s honour

Fans of the late TV presenter and comedian were quick to celebrate the honour Paul received. While many fans were sad Paul wasn’t alive to receive the honour, they all agreed it was very well deserved.

One fan wrote: “It’s so well deserved but it would have been nice to award it when he was alive.” A second person added: “He really deserved that he meant a lot to both people and animals.” Another follower said: “The most amazing man who ever lived. Every honour is well deserved.”

A fourth fan also commented: “Now surely for the love of Paul a statue with dogs around should adorn the city.” A fifth fan called for the same: “I hope Paul gets a statue next to Cilla.”

