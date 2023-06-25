Paul O'Grady smiling and husband in bubble
Paul O’Grady’s husband makes heartbreaking confession as he details ‘shock’ of his death

Paul passed away in March

By Kimberley Bond
| Updated:

The husband of Paul O’Grady has spoken out about the “shock” of the star’s death.

It was a huge shock to the showbiz world when Paul’s death was announced in March. The beloved broadcaster, 67, died peacefully at his home after a sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

And Paul’s loss is still understandably being deeply felt by his husband, Andre Portasio, three months on. The 42-year-old made a heartbreaking confession about his late husband at the British LGBT Awards, which he attended earlier this week.

Paul O'Grady husband Andre at the British LGBT Awards 2023 In London
Andre honoured his late husband (Credit: Splash News)

Paul O’Grady husband

Speaking to the Daily Star, Andre admitted the glitzy event was the first time he’d left the house since Paul’s death.

“I am trying to take it day by day and cope with it,” he said. “At the moment I am coping. It was such a shock for me to lose him. It was a shock to all of us, it was so unexpected. I am still digesting it all.

Paul O'Grady smiling at the Collars and Coats Gala Ball In London
Paul’s sudden death was a shock to many (Credit: Splash News)

LGBT Awards

“I have kept myself to myself since Paul died. This is the first day that I actually left home.”

Andre was picking up Paul’s posthumous award for Broadcaster of the Year. Paul was a hugely successful figure in the media, with a career having spanned five decades.

It was a shock to all of us, it was so unexpected.

As well as fronting numerous programmes in his drag persona, Lily Savage, Paul became a household name for his self-titled chat show. He also fronted a popular programme on BBC Radio 2, as well as his animal welfare series, For the Love of Dogs.

Paul O'Grady smiling at the Chelsea Flower Show
Paul would have been 68 this month (Credit: Cover Images)

On what would have been Paul’s 68th birthday, Andre paid tribute to his late husband earlier this month.

Sharing a picture of his late husband with a cake, Andre wrote: “HAPPY HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY. Myself and dogs miss you lots and we can only wish you were here with us. Love you always.”

Read more: This Morning regular breaks silence on ‘filling Paul O’Grady’s shoes’ on For The Love of Dogs

Golden Paul O'Grady Moments To Look Back On | Best Of Paul O'Grady | Alan Carr: Chatty Man

