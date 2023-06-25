Paul O’Grady’s husband makes heartbreaking confession as he details ‘shock’ of his death

The husband of Paul O’Grady has spoken out about the “shock” of the star’s death.

It was a huge shock to the showbiz world when Paul’s death was announced in March. The beloved broadcaster, 67, died peacefully at his home after a sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

And Paul’s loss is still understandably being deeply felt by his husband, Andre Portasio, three months on. The 42-year-old made a heartbreaking confession about his late husband at the British LGBT Awards, which he attended earlier this week.

Andre honoured his late husband (Credit: Splash News)

Paul O’Grady husband

Speaking to the Daily Star, Andre admitted the glitzy event was the first time he’d left the house since Paul’s death.

“I am trying to take it day by day and cope with it,” he said. “At the moment I am coping. It was such a shock for me to lose him. It was a shock to all of us, it was so unexpected. I am still digesting it all.

Paul’s sudden death was a shock to many (Credit: Splash News)

LGBT Awards

“I have kept myself to myself since Paul died. This is the first day that I actually left home.”

Andre was picking up Paul’s posthumous award for Broadcaster of the Year. Paul was a hugely successful figure in the media, with a career having spanned five decades.

It was a shock to all of us, it was so unexpected.

As well as fronting numerous programmes in his drag persona, Lily Savage, Paul became a household name for his self-titled chat show. He also fronted a popular programme on BBC Radio 2, as well as his animal welfare series, For the Love of Dogs.

Paul would have been 68 this month (Credit: Cover Images)

On what would have been Paul’s 68th birthday, Andre paid tribute to his late husband earlier this month.

Sharing a picture of his late husband with a cake, Andre wrote: “HAPPY HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY. Myself and dogs miss you lots and we can only wish you were here with us. Love you always.”

