This Morning regular breaks silence on ‘filling Paul O’Grady’s shoes’ on For The Love of Dogs

Gok Wan has broken his silence on following in the footsteps of For The Love of Dogs host Paul O’Grady.

This Morning regular Gok, 48, is also a dog lover. He has previously hailed his French bulldog Dolly Albertine Dishcloth for “changing his life”.

But when asked about how he would feel about taking over the For The Love of Dogs role, Gok admitted he’d find one particular aspect of the presenting job “difficult”.

Paul O’Grady sadly passed away in March (Credit: ITV.com)

For The Love of Dogs news

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Gok responded to a question about whether he could see himself on For The Love of Dogs: “I mean, what a show? How could anybody follow in the footsteps of the legend that is Paul? I was lucky to know him through friends. He was such a great man.”

Gok continued: “While I love animals, I think there’s probably people out there that will do a much better job because I would have to take all the animals home and there’s no way I could.

I’d be heartbroken.

“I remember Paul saying the most difficult part of the show is not taking those dogs home and I don’t think I could do it. I’d be heartbroken.”

Others telly faves who have been linked with fronting the series in the future include Stephen Mulhern and Amanda Holden.

Gok’s tribute to Paul

How to Look Good Naked star Gok shared an emotional tribute with Instagram followers in March after Paul’s sad passing was confirmed.

Posting a pic of a smiling Paul cradling a puppy, Gok wrote at the time: “So painfully sad to hear the wonderful and brilliant Paul has passed.

Gok Wan and the late Paul O’Grady having a laugh together (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

“I was lucky enough to spend a little time with you… always laughing and always in awe of your brilliance. My thoughts are with your family and friends. RIP my darling, you will always be an icon.”

