TV favourite ‘lined up to replace Paul O’Grady on For the Love of Dogs’ but fans aren’t happy: ‘Is this a joke?’

For the Love of Dogs could make a return following the death of Paul O’Grady with Amanda Holden as host, reports claim.

It was uncertain whether ITV would continue the popular show after its beloved host died in March. It is hard to imagine For the Love of Dogs without Paul, who was so closely associated with it. The show, which ran for over a decade was one of Paul’s proudest achievements.

According to The Sun, TV bosses fear that “it’s too soon to make firm plans about the series, as it’s barely been two months since [Paul] died.” However Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, where the show is based, is apparently all for it.

“The feeling at the home is that it’s what Paul would have wanted,” an insider reportedly said: “After all, he cared deeply about the animals in Battersea.”

Amanda Holden to host For the Love of Dogs?

TV presenter Amanda is apparently the frontrunner to take over as Paul’s replacement on For the Love of Dogs. A source apparently told The Sun: “Amanda is the natural choice to take over the job, not just because she’s a seasoned presenter but because she also cares about the home and would do anything for them.”

Amanda is an animal-lover like Paul and an ambassador for the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home where the show is based. However it seems not everyone is thrilled by the rumours. Following reports, many fans have fumed over the news on social media.

Is this a joke?

One person did not seem at all happy, tweeting: “Is this is a joke? She’s got about as much warmth and compassion as as a bucket of ice. Surely there’s someone better than her.”

Someone else agreed: “Are you mad? No humour, little personality. Why not Martin Clunes? Loves animals and has a gentle humour. Amanda Holden? No way!”

Many simply weren’t keen for the show to carry on at all.

“It worked well with Paul O Grady so please just leave it as it is and let us remember him,” somebody commented.

Someone else had the same feelings: “It’s Paul’s show, he made it into the success it is today and it wouldn’t be fair on him to continue it.” Another person simply said: “More like for the love of God no!”

ED! have contacted reps of ITV and Amanda for comment on this story.

