Paul O’Grady appeared in a short Eurovision film last night – and fans of the late star had a sad confession to make.

One of the star’s final TV projects comes just weeks after his sudden death.

Paul made an appearance in the Eurovision semi-final (Credit: BBC)

Paul O’Grady appears in Eurovision short film

One of Paul’s final TV projects aired last night – and viewers were left heartbroken. The legendary comedian appeared in a short film at the beginning of last night’s Eurovision semi-final. In the short film, a young boy from Liverpool learns that his home city is set to host the Eurovision song contest.

He then goes around the city to tell everyone that Eurovision 2023 is coming to Liverpool. Various stars are seen in the short film, including Paul Hollywood, Liverpool Women FC players, Nikita Kuzmin, and, of course, the King and Queen. However, it wasn’t any of those stars who grabbed the most attention – it was Paul O’Grady.

The comedian can be seen excitedly mopping his kitchen floor while holding one of his pet pooches. He then looks up at the camera and smiles. This short film was one of the final projects he did for TV before his death in March.

Paul appeared in the short film (Credit: BBC)

Fans make sad confession about Paul O’Grady Eurovision appearance

Viewers made a sad confession about Paul’s Eurovision appearance last night, with many admitting that it had made them cry.

“Paul O’Grady recorded this sequence earlier this year. Missing him,” one fan tweeted.

“Paul O’Grady in the intro: sobbing,” another wrote. Additionally, a third then said: “Paul O’Grady and kids in tracksuits holding hands. Sobbing already.”

“Sobbing at Paul o’Grady,” another wrote. “Not even 5 mins in and I’m crying. That wee shot of Paul o’Grady in the intro film!!!” a fifth said.

“I’m not crying at the clip of Paul O’Grady in the Eurovision intro, you are,” another tweeted.

Paul’s friend made a sad confession (Credit: ITV)

Friend of late star makes sad confession

Paul’s Eurovision appearance comes not long after a friend of the late star made a sad confession. Earlier this week, Paul’s producer and friend, Malcolm Prince, revealed that he and Paul “would have started our new adventure today” if things “were different”.

Malcolm took to Twitter to make the sad confession. “It’s Sunday, It’s just gone 5pm, And it’s… #NotTheSameWithoutYOU. Had things been different, we would have started our new adventure today,” he said.

“Heartbeaking. Sending love to you Malcolm,” one fan tweeted. “That breaks my heart, I was just thinking how my bathroom radio would have been fully charged in the sun, ready for my relaxing bath with the show. I listen to @BoomRadioUK on my phone now instead, so I would have been celebrating with you today,” another said.

“Used to love listening to Paul driving home from visiting my mum in her care home. Not always good visits but he would keep me focused on the long drive,” a third wrote.

