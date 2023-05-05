For the Love of Dogs: Odds-on favourite to replace Paul O’Grady

The new series of For the Love of Dogs has left fans wondering if the show will continue after Paul O’Grady sadly and unexpectedly died in March.

The beloved ITV show saw Paul take care of dogs in Battersea Cats and Dogs Home. While it’s always been Paul’s show, fans are hoping the show can continue with a new host.

Now, bookies at LegalSportBooks.com have revealed who is most likely to take over as host on the show, and there’s a lot of great candidates!

Animal lover Martin Clunes has been named to take over on For the Love of Dogs (Credit: Splash News)

Martin Clunes to replace Paul O’Grady on For the Love of Dogs?

Martin Clunes is the star who is most likely to replace Paul O’Grady on For the Love of Dogs. The Doc Martin star has 4/1 odds to take over. He has his own farm and definitely has a love of animals as strong as Paul did. He previously had his own show about animals – My Travels and Other Animals – which showcased his love for different animals over the years.

One fan already said Martin is someone who could take over from Paul. They said: “Paul would have loved the show to continue in some form. Please consider Martin Clunes to continue the show in future as no other ITV shows have a focus on animals in need.”

The actor hasn’t announced his next project since Doc Martin ended last year, so it sounds like hosting For the Love of Dogs could be a great next step for him.

Julian Clary is another star who could host the show… (Credit: Splash News)

Who else could host the show?

Former Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams has also been named as one star who could host the show. David has 5/1 odds to take over as host. David has his own two dogs, border terriers named Bert and Ernie, which often appear on his social media. He even brought one of his pooches onto The One Show last year.

One of David’s children’s books – The World’s Worst Pets – has also focused on his love for animals. With David’s humour and love of animals, it sounds like he could definitely fill Paul’s shoes on the programme.

Paul’s longtime pal, Julian Clary, also has a 5/1 odds to take over from Paul. One fan also named him as a candidate to take over: “Would love to see his pal Julian Clary take over. The show will always be associated with Paul. But it would be a shame if it ended.” Actor and comic Julian also has a well-documented love of dogs. His book, The Lick of Love: How Dogs Changed my Life, follows the stories of all the important dogs in his life. Julian read the eulogy at Paul’s recent funeral, and it would be wonderful to see a close friend take the ropes from Paul.

Other stars who could replace Paul on the show include Alan Carr with 6/1 odds, Stephen Mulhern with 8/1 odds and Lorraine Kelly with 10/1 odds. Charlotte Crosby and Kate Ferdinand have 16/1 odds to replace Paul, and Ant McPartlin follows behind with 20/1 odds.

