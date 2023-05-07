Paul O’Grady’s friend makes heartbreaking confession about ‘new adventure’ weeks after star’s death

The friend of Paul O’Grady has made a sad confession just weeks after the star’s death.

Malcolm Prince, who was Paul’s radio producer and friend, shared a post to Twitter on Sunday. Their radio show used to air on Sunday evenings.

In the tweet, Malcolm revealed that he and Paul “would have started our new adventure today” if things “were different”.

Paul died in March (Credit: Cover Images)

Paul O’Grady death

Malcom wrote: “It’s Sunday, It’s just gone 5pm, And it’s… #NotTheSameWithoutYOU. Had things been different, we would have started our new adventure today.”

His followers rushed to offer their support. One person said: “Heartbreaking. Sending love to you Malcolm.”

Another wrote: “That breaks my heart, I was just thinking how my bathroom radio would have been fully charged in the sun, ready for my relaxing bath with the show. I listen to @BoomRadioUK on my phone now instead, so I would have been celebrating with you today.”

Someone else added: “Used to love listening to Paul driving home from visiting my mum in her care home. Not always good visits but he would keep me focused on the long drive.”

Paul’s friend shared a heartbreaking tweet (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Paul died on March 28 at the age of 67. His husband Andre Portasio said the For the Love of Dogs star died “unexpectedly but peacefully”.

He said: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening. We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.”

Malcom was among those paying tribute to Paul. He shared a heartbreaking tweet about his final moments with Paul. He said: “Yesterday afternoon, I popped round to Paul’s for a good old catch-up. Surrounded by his beloved dogs, he was laughing, smiling, and full of life.”

