Music star Sinead O’Connor has announced the death of her 17-year-old son Shane.

He had been missing since Thursday (January 6). Police reportedly confirmed the search for Shane was ended following the recovery of a body.

Shane was the son of Nothing Compares 2 U singer Sinead, 55, and musician Donal Lunny. They split shortly after Shane was born in 2004.

Sinead O’Connor has announced the passing of son Shane on social media (Credit: The Late Late Show YouTube)

‘Please be at peace’

In a heartbreaking tweet, Irish star Sinead hailed Shane as “the very light of my life”.

She wrote on Twitter: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.

Read more: The Bill star George Rossi’s cause of death revealed by devastated wife

“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

Sinead – who is also the mother of Jake, Roisin and Yeshua Francis Neil Bonadio – also shared an image of her lookalike son.

pic.twitter.com/zBgw7KvZGC — Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 8, 2022

Sinead O’Connor reaches out to her son

During the search, Sinead implored her son to get in touch. He was last seen in south Dublin.

Sinead wrote on social media on Thursday: “This is a message for my son, Shane.

“Shane, it’s not funny any more all this going missing. You are scaring the crap out of me.

“Could you please do the right thing and present yourself at a Gardai station. If you are with Shane please call the Gardai for his safety.”

You are my heart. Please don’t stop it from beating.

Sinead continued: “Shane, your life is precious. God didn’t chisel that beautiful smile on your beautiful face for nothing.

“My world would collapse without you. You are my heart. Please don’t stop it from beating. Please don’t harm yourself. Go to the Gardai and let’s get you to hospital.”

The police search for Sinead’s son Shane has reportedly ended (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tragically, however, The Sun reports the search has been called off.

A police spokesperson reportedly said: “Following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday, 7th January 2022, a Missing Person Appeal in respect of Shane O’Connor, 17 years, has been stood down.”

Read more: Denise Van Outen confirms split from partner Eddie Boxshall

ED! has approached a representative for Sinead O’Connor for comment.

If you are struggling with your mental health, contact the Samaritans online or call 116 123 from any phone for free.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.