Sinead O’Connor left important instructions for her children in the event of her death

Sinead O’Connor reportedly left important instructions for her children in the event of her death.

The iconic and iconoclastic singer-songwriter’s death at 56 was confirmed earlier this week on Wednesday (July 26).

Police have said in a statement that Sinead was found “unresponsive” at her home in London. She was pronounced dead at the scene and her death is not regarded as suspicious.

She is survived by her children – son Jake, daughter Brigidine, and youngest child Yeshua. Her second son, Shane, died in January 2022 aged 17.

Sinead was herself the third of five children that includes her novelist brother Joseph O’Connor.

Following her sad passing, an interview from 2021 has resurfaced in which Sinead indicated her children knew of her wishes for when she died.

Sinead O’Connor ‘instructions for children’

Speaking with People magazine, the Nothing Compares 2 U star explained that her accountant should be the first person to be notified.

That’s because, Sinead said, in typically uncompromising fashion: “When artists are dead, they’re much more valuable than when they’re alive.”

“It’s kind of gross what record companies do,” she said, referencing the passing of Tupac Shakur and how it affected album sales.

“That’s why I’ve always instructed my children since they were very small, ‘If your mother drops dead tomorrow, before you called 911, call my accountant and make sure the record companies don’t start releasing my records and not telling you where the money is.'”

‘We were one soul in two halves’

According to reports, Sinead shared a message on social media concerning Shane in the days before her death.

The account is believed to have been deleted. But the post, thought to be the final one she shared, referred to her late son as the ‘love of her life.’

“We were one soul in two halves,” Sinead is said to have written.

“He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him.”

