Met Police issue statement following death of singer Sinead O’Connor

The death of Sinead O’Connor is “not being treated as suspicious”, the Met Police has said.

Singer Sinead sadly died on Wednesday (July 26) and her devastated family released a statement. It read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad.”

They added that Sinead’s “devastated” family and friends “have requested privacy at this very difficult time”.

Now, the Met Police has issued a statement and said officers responded to a call “at 11.18am on Wednesday, July 26 to reports of an unresponsive woman”.

A Met Police spokesman said: “Police were called at 11.18am on Wednesday, July 26 to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area. Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Next of kin have been notified.”

The Met isn’t treating the death as “suspicious” and police will prepare a file for the Coroner.

It comes after reports on Sinead’s final days emerged following a social media video she reportedly posted earlier this month.

In the clip, Sinead explained that she was making a video for her followers so that they’d know it was her actual Twitter account.

She said: “I think we’re in HD. I look like [bleep] either way, which is why I didn’t want to make a video. But, you know, the way your kid unfortunately passing away, it isn’t good for one’s body or soul to be fair.”

In addition, in the footage, Sinead panned the camera round to show fans around her flat – reportedly in London. She also hinted at writing some new music on her guitar.

Sinead‘s death comes 18 months after she lost her 17-year-old son Shane. Shane tragically took his own life in January 2022.

Meanwhile, before her death, Sinead reportedly said she felt “lost” without her son.

The way your kid unfortunately passing away, it isn’t good for one’s body or soul to be fair.

According to the Mail Online, in a now deleted account, Sinead had shared a message on July 17. She said: “Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him.”

