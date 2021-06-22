Ashley Cain and his partner have unveiled their daughter Azaylia’s graveside, following an emotional Father’s Day.

The grieving couple were left devastated in April after their eight-month-old daughter Azaylia passed away.

But as the star marked his first Father’s Day without the tot, Safiyya Vorajee was determined to his spirits up.

What did Safiyya Vorajee say?

The pair spent the day at Azaylia’s graveside, which is covered in flowers and tributes.

Marking the occasion today (June 22), Safiyya took to Instagram to share a series of snaps.

The first showed the couple commemorating their daughter together.

Father’s Day was another painful day

A second shot showed Azaylia’s special garden, while Ashley looked down on a huge floral tribute in another.

Alongside the post, Safiyya penned: “Azaylia we did it. You directed me through the whole day on Father’s Day to make it special for daddy.

“Everyday is a hard day without Azaylia in our arms but Father’s Day was another painful day, I tried to cry & get it all out & greet Ashley with a smile in the morning the same thing Azaylia would.”

Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee lost their daughter in April (Credit: ITV)

Furthermore, she shared: “I played her songs that they would dance too & created special surprises through his day the way I would if Azaylia was with us on earth.

“We spent hours & hours at Azaylia’s garden, where daddy was dressed so smartly for his baby girl. Making everything so beautiful for our baby.

“Azaylia & daddy, I’m so proud of you both. So proud to say you’re my family & forever grateful we will be spending eternity together.”

Ashley Cain pays tribute to Azaylia

Meanwhile, Ashley shared his own tribute to Azaylia after the day.

He said: “My first Father’s Day – In my thoughts, in my heart, in every part of my life, you are always with me Azaylia, and always will be.

“You held my hand for a short while, but you’ll hold my heart forever! #DaddysGirl #FathersDay.”

Ashley remembered his daughter on Father’s Day (Credit: Instagram Story/mrashleycain)

Fans rushed to show their support, with one saying: “Amazing parents, she will be so so proud. She’s with you every day.”

A second wrote: “Happy Father’s Day Ash. Stay strong.”

In addition, a third added: “So beautiful. Always in my thoughts.”

What happened to Ashley Cain’s daughter?

Azaylia was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of leukaemia when she was just eight weeks old.

She tragically died from the disease aged eight months in April.

Following Azaylia’s death, hundreds of people lined the streets as Ashley and Safiyya laid their baby to rest.

