Ashley Cain has paid a heartbreaking Instagram tribute to his late daughter Azaylia on his first Father’s Day.

The grieving star, 30, has shared a video of himself and Azaylia in hospital alongside a lengthy message.

Ashley has also posted a video of himself in tears while sitting in the car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEAST 🇻🇨🇬🇧 (@mrashleycain)

He filmed it while listening to Michael Bolton’s Go The Distance, which features the lyrics: “I will search the world, I will face its harms, ’til I find my heroes welcome, in your arms.”

Ashley Cain ‘unable to sleep’

Ashley has admitted to fans that he was unable to sleep last night (June 19, 2021).

He told his Instagram followers: “I was scrolling through some photos and videos for hours as I couldn’t sleep with today pending…

“One of the things that I miss the most about Azaylia, is our sleepovers at the hospital.

“The feeling when I woke up next to her in the morning, drew the blinds and seen her beautiful face with that incredible smile was magical.

“The fact I’d been gifted another day with the love of my life, when no day was promised, was euphoric and indescribable.”

Ashley filmed himself in tears on Father’s Day (Credit: Instagram Story/ Ashley Cain)

What did Ashley say?

Ashley continued: “Despite what Azaylia was going through, she would ALWAYS greet me with the most overwhelming energy and stunning smile, which gave me all the strength and courage I needed to fuel my mind, heart and spirits through another day battling by her side.”

He went on to explain how, if he could pick any eight months to relieve, it would be her life.

“Azaylia made the hardest and most devastating time any parent could go through, without question, the BEST days of my life!” he said.

Even though my heart is broken beyond repair, I feel incredibly blessed to be your daddy…

“A time where I’d give up the remaining years of mine in a split second, to experience it with her again.”

Ashley finished his heartbreaking post by saying: “Azaylia Diamond Cain – You’re the most amazing daughter any daddy could wish for and I miss you so much.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Safiyya Vorajee (@miss_safiyya_)

“Even though my heart is broken beyond repair, I feel incredibly blessed to be your daddy and HONOURED to be lucky enough to to call you my daughter.

“You changed my life, you saved my life and you MADE my life. I LOVE YOU CHAMP – MY HERO #AzayliaDiamondCain #FathersDay #DaddysGirl.”

Azaylia’s brave battle

Azaylia was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of leukaemia when she was just eight weeks old.

She tragically died from the disease aged eight months in April.

Ashley’s partner and Azaylia’s mum, Safiyya Vorajee, has also taken to social media to mark Father’s Day.

She has shared a picture of Ashley wearing a pair of socks emblazoned with ‘King Of The Dads’.

Safiyya also wrote on Instagram: “I’m so proud of you Ashley, you have been a beautiful daddy to Azaylia, & still are!

Ashley’s partner Safiyya gave him a pair of socks for Father’s Day (Credit: Instagram/ Saffiya Vorajee)

“Your bond together is still so beautiful, you make her proud to have a daddy like you everyday.”

She added: “From heaven she watches and points you out with pride to say LOOK that’s my daddy!!! With such a beautiful smile on her face.

“We will make today special for you. You will spend eternity together one day in paradise.

“Until then Azaylia wraps herself around you so tightly every single day. Happy Father’s Day babe, I love you.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.