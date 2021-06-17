Ashley Cain has revealed he has baby daughter Azaylia’s face printed on his duvet cover.

Sharing a picture to his Instagram Stories, Ashley can now see his daughter’s face before he goes to bed at night and when he wakes up in the morning.

Ashley and partner Safiyya Vorajee were left heartbroken when Azaylia was diagnosed with a rare form of leukaemia when she was just eight weeks old.

She died in April, when she was just eight months old.

Ashley Cain is determined to keep baby Azaylia’s memory alive (Credit: Instagram)

What did Ashley Cain say about baby Azaylia?

Posting to his Stories, Ashley revealed he’s been making the bed every day “since Azaylia went to heaven”.

Then he revealed why.

“I’ve never been someone to make the bed, I always left it messy,” he said.

“This morning Saf told me that she was speaking to someone and told them that since Azaylia went to heaven, I’ve made the bed every day without fail.

‘This is the reason why…,” he said.

Azaylia’s face adorns Ashley’s duvet cover (Credit: Instagram)

‘Azaylia can look at the sky all day’

Ashley then revealed the duvet cover, printed with a picture of his daughter’s face.

He explained: “We have a south facing garden which shines light though the bedroom window.

“So I make the bed and open the blinds so Azaylia can look at the beautiful sky all day.”

Ashley said ‘everything changed’ when Azaylia came into his life (Credit: Splash News)

What happened at baby Azaylia’s funeral?

Hundreds of people lined the streets as Ashley and Safiyya laid their baby to rest.

At the funeral, Ashley paid tribute to his daughter and credited her with saving his life.

He said: “From the second she came into my life everything changed.

“She changed my life, she saved my life and she made my life.”

He also said: “Beautiful, strong, courageous and so, so inspirational. I don’t think that a single person in this room can say they are too wise, too educated or experienced to have learned something from my likkle lion.”

