Ashley Banjo shares cute snap of daughter Rose as she goes on first holiday

Fresh from another week of drama on Dancing On Ice, judge Ashley Banjo has been enjoying some downtime with his adorable family.

The Diversity member and dance superstar, 31, shared a cute pic of his daughter Rose, at an airport about to board her first-ever flight.

The dad-of-one shared an adorable of image of Rose - who's approaching her first birthday - at London Stanstead airport getting ready for her big trip.

The tot was seen smiling, obviously not knowing the adventure that she was about to experience.

Ashley, married to fellow pro dancer Francesca Abbott, captioned the image: "There's a first time for everything...

"Today is airports and babies!

"Rose's first holiday here we go. Thanks for getting us all on a plane @jet2pics #rosiediaries."

He also added a snap to his Instastories, using Madonna's Holiday as musical accompaniment.

It wasn't long before many of Ashley's 693,000 followers took to the site to express their delight at the snap

"Have a fab time. She’s gorgeous like her dad x," one wrote.

Another said: "Safe trip, and hope you have a wonderful holiday."

"Have a wonderful holiday!!!" a third wrote.

Finally, one follower wanted to know if he'd be back for next week's instalment of Dancing On Ice.

"Enjoy your holiday, will you be back for DOI?" they asked.

It's been a drama-filled week for Ashley (Credit: ITV)

No wonder Ashley is going away for a break.

It's been a drama-filled few weeks on the ice-dancing competition.

It all started when contestant Caprice Bourret split from her pro dancer Hamish Gaman, and then promptly quit. She then allegedly accused ITV of failing to support her and siding with Hamish.

ITV denied the claims.

Viewers were also divided when contestant Perri Kiely received the highest marks of the series, despite some thinking that he had taken a fall.

One viewer raged: "So Perri gets high scores for falling over and Lisa gets low scores for her fall!! That's not fair. What a fix!"

