Dancing On Ice viewers defend Perri Kiely after his score is branded a 'fix' due to 'fall'

Viewers of Dancing On Ice were divided after Perri Kiely scored the series' highest scores so far even though many thought he had taken a fall during his routine.

The Diversity dancer, 24, received the highest score of the series during the fairytale-themed episode last night (Sunday February 2 2020).

But some thought he had been overmarked after what they felt was a stumble during his routine, even calling his marks a 'fix'.

Perri seemed to take a tumble (Credit: ITV)

Perri, who's dancing with Vanessa Bauer, dressed up as a gargoyle for his spectacular routine.

But during the skate, Perri seemed to slip, fall and slide across the ice during the final part of the dance, causing some fans to question why he got high scores.

The judges awarded the pair 35 points out of 40, with Ashley Banjo giving them a nine.

But viewers were divided after the routine, with many taking to Twitter to question why the marks were so high.

Just seen that Perri fell tonight, scored 35/40 the judges didn’t mention the fall. He won this years #DancingOnIce the moment he signed his contract. No wonder viewers are dropping massively. pic.twitter.com/hEAunlNDpK — Andrew McBride 🐝 (@andrewmcb) February 2, 2020

One viewer said: "So Perri gets high scores for falling over and Lisa gets low scores for her fall!! That's not fair. What a fix!"

Another said: "Hear, hear, it really is a fix. If that was part of the routine the judges would have been acclaiming it. Why is everything fixed?

Earlier in the show, Lisa George took a tumble on the ice during her routine to Bjork's Oh So Quiet.

The fall caused her to tear up, and the judges marked her down.

Another viewer fumed: "Just seen that Perri fell tonight, scored 35/40. The judges didn't mention the fall.

"He won this year's #DancingOnIce the moment he signed his contract. No wonder viewers are dropping massively."

Perri’s FALL was part of the routine Jesus! Deserves the marks well done @perrikiely #DancingOnIce — Mel Irving (@melirving1990) February 2, 2020

Love watching Perri on #DancingOnIce . Thought he fell but watching it back it was part of the choreography. I reckon he's going to win it, it'd be well deserved. What a talented man, still remember when he was tiny and getting chucked about on the BGT audition. — Ally (@bookl0ver) February 2, 2020

Some people are confused on Perri's "fall" it wasn't a fall, it was choreographed, Vanessa did the same after him #DancingOnIce — Carolanne (@Haleb_4_ever) February 2, 2020

Other viewers disagreed, defending the routine and saying that the fall was all part of the routine.

"Perri's FALL was part of the routine. Jesus! Deserves the marks, well done."

Another said: "Love watching Perri on #DancingOnIce. Thought he fell but watching it back it was part of the choreography. I reckon he's going to win it, it'd be well deserved.

"What a talented man, still when he was tiny and getting chucked about on the BGT audition."

A third added: "Do people not realise Perri’s ‘fall’ wasn't a fall? It's literally part of the routine I don't know why people are mad like the judges missed something."

