Sunday 2nd February 2020
Dancing On Ice

Dancing On Ice fans divided as Kevin and Brianne are eliminated

They were up against H and Matt in the skate off

By Carena Crawford

Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt were booted from Dancing on Ice during tonight's (February 2) live show.

The former footballer and his skating partner lost in the skate-off with Ian 'H' Watkins and Matt Evers during Fairytales Week.

All four judges voted them off, but the lovers admitted they had gained the ultimate prize - each other.

H and Matt faced Kevin and Brianne in the skate off (Credit: ITV)

Kevin said: "I didn't need to come on the show, it's been an incredible run.

"We said if we make it to our birthdays we will be happy."

Asked if they will continue skating together, he replied: "Absolutely, Definitely. It's fixed my posture in many ways.

Brianne added how it had been a "life-changing" experience meeting her partner on the show.

Kevin and Brianne found each other (Credit: ITV)

Judge Ashley Banjo had told Kevin after his performance - which earned the couple just 22.5 points - : "If you want to remain in the competition, you are going to have to really push yourself.

"You said you are pushing yourself to the limit, push yourself even further."

Ian and Matt - who performed as the swan and the prince in Swan Lake - had earned 29 out of 40, their highest score of the series.

H and Matt's performance got mixed reviews (Credit: ITV)

Some fans really didn't think it was Kevin and Brianne's time, and that they danced better in the skate off.

Many hit out at the judges for saving potential over the better skaters on the night.

But many felt H and Matt were the better skaters.

Fans are thrilled the guys are through to next week.

Earlier in the evening Lisa George fell during her performance and broke down during the judges comments.

Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman were upset to see her upset and rushed to comfort her.

Ashley and John gave Lisa a hug (Credit: ITV)

Breaking down in tears, Lisa told Holly and Phil: "I just really wanted to do a good job because I love this routine so much and I feel like I messed up."

Lisa was upset (Credit: ITV)

John and Ashley left their seats to comfort her with a hug.

At the start of the show Holly explained Caprice Bourett would no longer be in the skating competition, but gave no further reason as to why.

The host said: "Caprice will not be taking any further part in the series and Libby Clegg is unable to skate tonight as she is unwell. We send them both our best wishes."

Holly quickly explained what was happening (Credit: ITV)

Caprice had caused controversy two weeks ago when it was announced she had parted ways with her partner Hamish Gaman.

No reason was given, but rumours of bullying were flying round.

Caprice then came back last week with new partner Oscar Peters, but they found themselves in the skate off against Radzi Chinyanganya.

The judges choose to send home Radzi and fans at home weren't happy about it.

On Friday, Hamish broke his silence and said he was "not okay" following everything that had gone on.

