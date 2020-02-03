Caprice Bourret 'slams Dancing On Ice bosses for siding with Hamish Gaman after row'

Caprice Bourret is said to be 'distraught' and has reportedly 'blasted' Dancing On Ice bosses for siding with pro skater Hamish Gaman after they "parted ways" two weeks ago.

The model and mum-of-two, 48, sensationally quit the show at the weekend and now reports claim that she's devastated at the lack of support from ITV.

In last night's show (Sunday February 3 2020), co-host Holly Willoughby read out a statement to viewers, telling them that Caprice would no longer be taking part in the competition.

Caprice and Hamish split two weeks ago (Credit: ITV)

The statement comes after a fraught few weeks in which Caprice and Hamish, 36, split.

Now, after Hamish took to social media to break his silence over the issue and thank fans and support staff, Caprice is alleged to be furious with programme-makers after taking his side.

Caprice felt she had no option but to quit after feeling bullied and sidelined. She’s distraught.

A source was quoted in The Sun as saying: "Caprice felt she had no option but to quit after feeling bullied and sidelined. She’s distraught.

"She feels bosses sided with Hamish and says they have provided her with no counselling or after-care following the fall-out.

"Caprice feels as if ITV have completely mishandled this and feels really let down."

The source added that what started off as a positive experience soon turned into something 'overwhelmingly negative'.

Caprice quit the show this weekend after it was claimed that she felt 'worn down' by how she was allegedly being treated in training by Hamish.

The Sun previously quoted a source, who said: "Hamish is an incredibly hard taskmaster and was pushing Caprice beyond her capabilities.

"She was giving it her all but felt like it was never enough."

ED! has contacted Dancing On Ice for comment.

ITV recently hit back at claims Caprice was being 'bullied'.

"We take allegations of bullying very seriously but found no evidence on Dancing On Ice and we strongly refute any suggestion to the contrary," a spokesperson said.

"We’re very proud of the team, both on and off screen. They produce a fantastic show and we are committed to ensuring that everyone who works on the programme is fully supported before, during and after the series is on air.”

Reports also claimed that Caprice threatened to quit if she didn't get a new partner, and she was later re-teamed with Oscar Peters.

