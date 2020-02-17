'Angry' Amanda Holden says Caroline Flack was 'thrown to the dogs'

Talent show judge and broadcaster Amanda Holden has expressed anger and sadness at the tragic death of Caroline Flack.

BGT judge Amanda, 49, took to her social media feeds to pay tribute to Caroline, who died on Saturday (February 15, 2020) aged 40.

But while she expressed heartbreak over her friend's death, Amanda also said that 'anger doesn't even begin to cover how I feel about her being thrown to the dogs'.

Alongside an image of Amanda and Caroline together, she wrote: "Utterly devastated to hear of the sudden death of this funny, bright, beautiful young girl.

"My heart goes out to her family.

For Caroline to feel that death was the only way out breaks my heart... anger doesn’t even begin to cover how I feel about her being thrown to the dogs like she was.

"Why was she not shown the same level of consideration, protection, warmth and importance as other artists in our industry who have struggled recently?

"There are criminal gaps in the differences. I am certain there is more to her story... I know the truth will out. May she rest in peace and those responsible for this lack of humanity be brave enough to admit their shame."

The network stood by Ant (Credit: ITV)

It's unclear who Amanda is referring to in her comments.

Good Morning Britain gave a statement from ITV (Credit: ITV)

Following the tragedy, ITV issued a statement, saying that it was in close contact with Caroline.

Fill-in Good Morning Britain host, Richard Madeley, said on today's programme (Monday February 17 2020): "I’ve got to say one thing ITV have asked us to make it clear because there has been some discussion about it.

"That they did keep in close contact with Caroline since this incident, this domestic incident and they were constantly offering her assistance and help, and they want us to make that clear on this programme."

