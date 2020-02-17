Caroline Flack death: GMB presenters pay emotional tribute to 'extraordinary' star

The Good Morning Britain team paid tribute to Caroline Flack today following her tragic death.

The Love Island presenter was found dead at her London flat on February 15 after tragically taking her own life at the age of 40.

On Monday's show, Richard Madeley, Ranvir Singh and Richard Arnold took a moment to discuss Caroline and her "extraordinary energy".

Richard and Ranvir paid tribute to Caroline (Credit: ITV)

Richard said: "It’s very hard to stop thinking about Caroline Flack, isn’t it? It’s constantly bubbling in the top of the mind, going over and over and over."

Ranvir continued: "I think it’s one of those things, for anybody watching this morning who, if not for 10 minutes, if not for half an hour, or whether it’s the whole weekend, you literally felt your heart actually sink.

"I didn’t know Caroline, she’s part of the ITV family. She was on these lovely heartwarming, happy programmes. She was kind of the whole narrative 'good times.'"

Caroline was found dead at her London flat at the weekend (Credit: ITV2)

Showbiz correspondent Richard admitted he was in "total disbelief" over the news.

He said: "I was in total disbelief when I got the message and my jaw just hit the floor. I couldn’t quite believe it.

"This is obviously a woman who clearly had her issues which she spoken very frankly about and is very well-documented.

"When you were in her orbit, she didn’t just sizzle, she absolutely fizzed. She had this extraordinary energy and this X factor that was so at odds obviously with the torment she had."

Tributes have poured in on social media following the news of Caroline's death.

It was claimed she died just hours after learning the Crown Prosecution Service would be pursuing her assault trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, back in December 2019.

Caroline was arrested and charged with assault by beating following an alleged fight at her home in December.

She was due to stand trial on March 4 after pleading not guilty to the charges.

News of Caroline's death broke Saturday evening, with a spokesperson for her family releasing a statement shortly afterwards.

It read: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

ITV called Caroline a "much-loved member of the Love Island team", adding: "Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news."

Caroline's boyfriend Lewis said his "heart is broken", adding on Instagram: "I am so lost for words, I am in so much pain I miss you so much, I know you felt safe with me, you always said 'I don't think about anything else when I am with you.'

"I will be your voice baby, I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers. Nothing will bring you back but I will try to make you proud every day. I love you with all my heart."

If you or someone you know is struggling, call Samaritans free on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org and someone will get back to you.

