Channel 5 favourite Amanda Owen has broken her silence after fans became concerned when they hadn’t heard from her on Twitter.

Last month, the Our Yorkshire Farm shepherdess, 47, and her farmer husband Clive Owen announced they were splitting up after 22 years of marriage.

The former couple, who’s family home is on Ravenseat Farm in Swaledale, share nine children together.

Taking to her Twitter page, the presenter assured fans that she was in good spirits by giving an update on her life.

Amanda Owen and her husband Clive split recently (Credit: Channel 5)

Fans were happy to hear from Amanda Owen

Sharing a video of a waterfall, Amanda wrote: “Been super busy, so behind with pictures.

“Haytiming, gathering, clipping, baking, writing & some downtime too. Just living. #yorkshire #countryside #nature #outdoors.”

Taking to the comments section, fans were certainly pleased to hear that Amanda was doing well.

One person said: “Beautiful it’s great to see you back I’ve missed your tweets xx.”

A second wrote: “I bet that were dry the other week. Hope you’re keeping well. Nice to see you still tweeting.”

“Absolutely beautiful Thank you for sharing,” another said.

A fourth user tweeted: “If ever there’s an award for the most amazing woman ever it should most definitely be given to you your amazing & such a wonderful inspiration.”

Amanda also took to her Instagram page to share new snaps of her children enjoying the summer outdoors.

In the photos, the kids can be seen exploring on the rocks by the waterfalls, as well as sitting by their camping barn.

Similar to her Tweet, the caption read: “Finally the Summer holidays! Been super busy, so behind with pictures. Haytiming, gathering, clipping, baking, writing & some downtime too.

“Just living. #yorkshire #countryside #nature #outdoors #summer #swim#camp #work #play.”

Amanda Owen and Clive share nine children together (Credit: Channel 5)

Owens announced split

Amanda and Clive announced that they were splitting up on Instagram in June.

Speaking to her 524,000 followers, the 47 year old said: “Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate.

“This hasn’t been easy, but we both believe it’s the right choice for the future of our family.

“Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, without number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support and would ask that the media please respect our privacy as we work through this difficult time.”

