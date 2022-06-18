Amanda Owen on ‘changes’ in her children and the one thing she makes them do every day

Farmer Amanda Owen’s life gets seriously busy with a farm and nine children – but when it comes to her family there is one thing she makes time for every day.

Earlier this year, the Our Yorkshire Farm star – who confirmed last week that she and her husband Clive had split – said the family have dinner together every evening.

Amanda and Clive Owen have nine children (Credit: Channel 5)

Thing Amanda Owen and her children do ‘every day’

She told Country & Town House: “Every day we have a meal together at tea time. When I say tea time, other people might call it dinner – but we’re northern.”

“Everybody will sit down at around 6pm and chat about who has been doing what, who is on a school trip and what’s going on. That one meal around the table is a place where everybody will be to chat and make arrangements.”

The TV star also opened up about the changes she sees in her children as they grow up.

Amanda, 47, said that her brood are all just normal kids and that their ideas change as they get older, just like everybody else’s.

But the Yorkshire Shepherdess said that although some of them get less into farm life and some of them get more into it, it’s always in them really.

The Owens have a big family (Credit: Channel 5)

Giving an example, she said her daughter Raven grew up riding but that when she reached her mid-teens she wasn’t as in to it.

“But now she’s at university, she’s back riding horses again at every available opportunity,” she said.

Amanda and her husband recently split

Amanda and Clive confirmed earlier this month that they had gone their separate ways after more than 20 years of marriage.

“Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate,” they said in a joint statement on Instagram.

“This hasn’t been easy, but we both believe it’s the right choice for the future of our family.

“Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children.”

Our Yorkshire Farm is on Channel 5 at 1pm on Saturday.

