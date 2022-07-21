Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen has shared her pride for her daughter Raven as she celebrates her incredible university results.

Raven Owen graduated from university yesterday (July 20) with very high marks in her biomedical science degree.

The “massively proud” Yorkshire Shepherdess shared the exciting news on her Instagram claiming that “the sky’s the limit” for her girl.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess is ‘massively proud’ as she shares exciting family news (Credit: Channel 5)

Amanda Owen celebrates daughter Raven’s graduation

Amanda Owen’s eldest child Raven’s hard work had finally paid off as she graduated from university with the highest class of degree.

Raven studied biomedical science at York’s St John’s University and walked away with a whopping 72.67 awarded marks.

Amanda is “massively proud” of her daughter and couldn’t help but share the happy news with her followers.

She took to Instagram to congratulate her daughter on her massive achievement.

The star posted a snap of the pair with huge smiles on their faces alongside a pic of Raven’s impressive qualification.

She captioned it: “Result!!!

The sky’s the limit.

“A first. Her dedication & determination has paid off. Always in the library @yorkstjohn, a laboratory or a catering van. She works so hard.

“The sky’s the limit. Massively proud of @ravanelly_123.”

Amanda Owen’s daughter Raven graduated from university (Credit: Channel 5)

Our Yorkshire Farm fans congratulate Raven on her achievement

Fans rushed to the comments to congratulate Raven on her huge success.

One fan said: “Well done Raven and congratulations to both Mum and Dad for nurturing your talent.”

Another added: “That’s fabulous Raven… you’ve worked so hard! Huge congratulations.”

Someone else commented: “Awww, huge congratulations Raven!!! You totally deserve that result with all of your hard work, all the best from West Wales.”

This came after Raven admitted that she has “no peace” on her family’s busy farm in Yorkshire.

In an interview with the Sun last year, Raven confessed: “The worst thing about being in a big family is that you don’t really have much peace.

“But then, the best thing is there’s always somebody to talk to, practice doing people’s hair.”

