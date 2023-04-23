Amanda Owen returns to social media after break as she details ‘trials and tribulations’

Amanda Owen has returned to Twitter and Instagram following a break as she shared photos of her children.

The Our Yorkshire Farm star took a break from social media shortly after claims emerged that she had allegedly had an affair for five years. Her ex Clive Owen recently made a TV appearance in which he asked trolls to “leave her alone”.

Taking to her social media pages today (April 23), Amanda shared a series of pictures of her and Clive’s kids.

Amanda Owen on Twitter

The star shared photos of her children on their farm. It showed them tending to the animals and getting stuck into some farm work.

Amanda wrote on Twitter: “Trials and tribulations.” Over on Instagram, she added: “Budding naturalists, botanists, ecologists, ornithologists, hydrologists, geologists. And farmers.”

Fans loved seeing Amanda back on social media. One person wrote: “Your business is your business alone. please keep sharing your strength, energy and knowledge. People love your spirit.”

Amanda made her return to social media today (Credit: Channel 5/YouTube)

Someone else said: “This made me smile so much!! Missed seeing your posts every day and seeing you all. Made my day seeing you’re back.”

Another added: “Ahhhhh….lovely to see you back Amanda. I’ve missed seeing your photos.”

Amanda’s return to social media comes days after her ex Clive appeared on ITV’s Lorraine. During the appearance, he ‘set the record straight’ on their marriage breakdown.

Reflecting on how TV fame affected their lives, Clive said: “I handled it very badly, it was such a change in our life and I sadly made a right mess of things and I had a massive part to play in our relationship ending, a massive part to play.”

Clive opened up about his split from Amanda on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Clive Owen on Lorraine

He also said: “She was committed and we were all committed but it seemed to eat away at me and I handled it badly and behaved badly towards her. I should have been supportive.”

This made me smile so much!! Missed seeing your posts every day.

Meanwhile, towards the end of the interview, Clive made a plea over Amanda.

Read more: Our Yorkshire Farm star tipped for I’m A Celebrity and Dancing On Ice

He said: “I have no plans to do anything, but you never know. And the same with Amanda, she’s busy writing. I’d love people just to leave her alone. She’s an amazing woman.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.