Amanda Owen reunites with estranged husband Clive as she returns to Instagram: ‘Wonderful pictures’

Amanda Owen has reunited with her estranged husband Clive in new pictures she posted upon her return to Instagram.

The TV star took a social media break after news of an alleged five-year affair broke. Clive, who she shares nine children with, pled for Amanda to be “left alone” and admitted he had a “massive part to play” in the breakdown of their marriage.

Amanda briefly returned to social media after Clive‘s interview, but fans were overjoyed to see her share new pictures with Clive on Ravenseat Farm.

Amanda Owen shares Instagram pictures with estranged husband Clive

Our Yorkshire Farm stars Amanda and Clive announced their separation in June 2022. But it is believed Clive lives “next door” as they co-parent their children at Ravenseat.

Returning to Instagram, Amanda shared several photos of herself, Clive and the kids enjoying summer on the farm. She captioned the post: “Summer at Ravenseat.”

Fans rejoiced at seeing the former couple spend time together once again. One fan wrote: “We’ve missed you lovely to see your gorgeous family.” Another fan added: “Nice to see Clive in the pictures too, looks like a good summer so far.” A third followed agreed: “Co-parenting at its best.”

In another photo, Amanda shared that son Miles has turned 17. Fans remarked they couldn’t believe he was so grown up. One follower said: “Really lovely to see you all. Really miss you as a family on TV. Happy birthday, Miles. Where has the time gone!” Another follower added: “Happy birthday Miles wow 17 already!”

Amanda and Clive’s show Our Yorkshire Farm ended after their split (Credit: Channel 5)

TV star Amanda ‘in talks with Channel 4’

Amanda starred in a six-part series on Channel 4 earlier this year called Farming Lives. The Yorkshire Shepherdess visited farms up and down the country. A source recently told The Sun that there could be a new relationship forming between Amanda and Channel 4.

The source alleged: “Channel bosses very much saw the series as a test run of Amanda in a new setting and the response from audiences was good.”

Clive already had his own show along with eldest son Reuben called Beyond The Yorkshire Farm. Channel 5 said that they hoped to make a series with Amanda too, but it appears Amanda might be making plans with Channel 4.

The source added: “Channel 4 want to push ahead and make more shows with her as soon as possible including a show which they are about to announce. It will still link to her origins on Our Yorkshire Farm, as it will tap into the region where she was born and spent most of her life.”

