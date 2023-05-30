Amanda Owen ‘handed huge boost as she marks next stage of evolution on TV’ following marriage breakdown

TV star Amanda Owen is apparently embarking on a new chapter following her marriage breakdown.

Channel 5’s Yorkshire Shepherdess became a star on her show Our Yorkshire Farm. The programme documented her farming exploits with her husband Clive and their nine children.

Amanda Owen starred on Our Yorkshire Farm alongside her husband and their nine children (Credit: Channel 5)

However, last June it was reported that Amanda and Clive had parted ways after over 20 years together. Now, it seems Amanda might be in talks about a new project of her own.

Amanda Owen in talks with Channel 4?

At the start of the year, Amanda starred in a six-part series called Farming Lives. The programme aired on Channel 4, of course the rival to Channel 5, which she had previously worked on.

Now, a source has reportedly told The Sun that this might be the start of a longer working relationship between Amanda and Channel 4.

Amanda Owen recently had another show, Farming Lives, on Channel 4 (Credit: Channel 4)

A TV insider apparently said: “Channel bosses very much saw the series as a test run of Amanda in a new setting and the response from audiences was good.”

They want to push ahead and make more shows with her

After Clive had his own show, Beyond The Yorkshire Farm: Reuben & Clive, Channel 5 claimed that they were also making separate plans with Amanda. But it seems Channel 4 may have beat them to it.

The source apparently claimed that Channel 4: “Want to push ahead and make more shows with her as soon as possible including a show which they are about to announce. It will still link to her origins on Our Yorkshire Farm, as it will tap into the region where she was born and spent most of her life.

It marks the next stage of her evolution on TV.

“It very much marks the next stage of her evolution on TV and is a reflection of how she’s become a star in her own right.”

ED! have contacted reps of Amanda and Channel 4 for comment on this story.

