The Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen has revealed the real reason behind her split from her husband Clive.

The 48-year-old farmer and husband Clive split up back in June of last year after 21 years together.

Amanda and Clive split last year (Credit: Channel 5)

The Yorkshire Shepherdess talks marriage split

Now, in an interview with Radio Times, Amanda has revealed the real reason behind their split.

The Channel 5 star revealed that the couple had simply succumbed to “pressures” and now had to “get on with it”.

“Look, there are two simple facts: if he thought I was brilliant, and I thought he was brilliant, then we wouldn’t have separated,” Amanda said.

“It’s a fact, isn’t it? But, you know what, that’s not unique, it’s just how things are, pressures, all the rest of it,” she continued.

Amanda has opened up on her split (Credit: Channel 5)

The Yorkshire Shepherdess reveals real reason behind split

Amanda then continued, explaining that they have nine kids and just need to “get on with it”.

The couple share Raven, 21, Reuben, 19, Miles, 16, Edith, 14, Violet, 12, Sidney, 11, Annas, nine, Clemmy, seven, and Nancy, six.

The shepherdess was then asked if she and Clive are co-parenting.

“Call it that if you want, but it’s just a buzzword, really. It just means we take it in turns to shout at the kids,” she said.

Amanda then went on to say that she loves that she has teenagers as they keep her feeling young.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess has slammed assumptions about her and Clive (Credit: Channel 5)

Amanda shuts down Clive relationship assumptions

Earlier this month, Amanda was forced to shut down assumptions about her relationship with Clive.

Speaking to The Times, she revealed that despite their split, they still work together at Ravenseat.

“People assume that because I’m separated from my husband, Clive, things are harder, but in fact, it’s the opposite,” she said.

“We have two farms that are basically next door to each other, so it’s close enough for it to be useful, but far enough for us to have space,” she continued.

“Whatever our personal situation, there’s a farm to run and nine children to look after so we’re just working together, making it happen.”

