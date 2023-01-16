Amanda Owen announces ‘new addition’ to farm on Twitter after loss

Amanda Owen has delighted her Twitter fans as she announced her “new colleague” on the farm.

The Our Yorkshire Farm star lost her beloved dog, Kate, late last year.

Now, Amanda has a new furry friend on the farm to help her out with the animals.

Amanda Owen on Twitter

At the weekend, Amanda shared photos of her adorable 18-month-old pooch Penny.

She wrote: “My new colleague. Penny.”

In another post later, Amanda shared pictures of Penny with some of her children on the farm.

She gushed: “It’s important that Penny can work. Very important that Penny can play.

“She’s friendly, got a nice way about her and it would seem that she just wants to please. Happy with that.”

Amanda has revealed her “new colleague” on the farm (Credit: YouTube/Channel 5)

Awwww!

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Amanda provided her Twitter fans with an update on Penny.

She shared photos and videos of Penny’s “first outing to the moor”.

She’s friendly, got a nice way about her.

Amanda wrote: “This is Penny’s first outing to the moor.

“She is learning the lie of the land & as a young dog there’s plenty that she is not yet acquainted with. Firstly… there’s a lot of natural obstacles, rivers and watercourses to negotiate.”

This is Penny’s first outing to the moor. 🐶

She is learning the lie of the land & as a young dog there’s plenty that she is not yet acquainted with. Firstly….there’s a lot of natural obstacles, rivers and watercourses to negotiate. #yorkshire #shepherdess #sheepdog pic.twitter.com/Dmtz6DIujE — YorkshireShepherdess (@AmandaOwen8) January 15, 2023

Amanda on losing Kate

In December, Amanda revealed the heartbreaking news to her fans that Kate had died.

Alongside cute images of Kate, Amanda said: “Then there’s the other kind of mourning.

“Where you go to get your faithful workmate, companion, colleague and friend from her kennel. Only to find that she has passed away in her sleep. Kate…that’ll do.”

Amanda revealed the death of her beloved dog Kate last year (Credit: YouTube/Channel 5)

Fans supported Amanda in her grief.

Many are now delighted that she has another furry companion to help her out on the farm.

One person said: “Fantastic Amanda! Really beautiful.”

Another wrote: “Wishing you and Penny a happy and healthy working life for many years to come.”

What do you think of Penny? Tell us what you think on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.