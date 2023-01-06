Amanda Owen and Clive in their show
Amanda Owen shuts down ‘assumptions’ about relationship with Clive following their split

The two split last year after 22 years of marriage

By Joey Crutchley

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen has candidly opened up about her split from ex-hubby Clive.

The 48-year-old, who separated from Clive last year, didn’t hold back as she shut down the ‘assumptions’ that people have about their relationship.

Clive Owen, Amanda Owen
The Channel 5 star has opened up about her relationship with her ex  (Credit: Channel 5)

Amanda Owen talks relationship with ex Clive

Amanda and 68-year-old Clive announced that they were calling it quits in June 2022 after 22 years of marriage.

However, despite their differences, Amanda has revealed the two still work together on their farm in Ravenseat, Yorkshire.

In a new interview, she said: “People assume that because I’m separated from my husband, Clive, things are harder, but in fact, it’s the opposite.”

The shepherdess went on to reveal how the former couple are “making it happen” despite their personal issues.

“We have two farms that are basically next door to each other, so it’s close enough for it to be useful, but far enough for us to have space,” she told The Times.

“Whatever our personal situation, there’s a farm to run and nine children to look after so we’re just working together, making it happen.”

Amanda Owen looking fresh faced on her farm
Amanda says she and Clive are still working together on the farm (Credit: Channel 5)

Amanda fans offer support as she shares grief update

It comes as Amanda shared a grief update earlier this week, following a devastating loss in December.

In December last year, she said goodbye to their beloved sheepdog Kate.

On Tuesday (January 3), Amanda shared an update on her Instagram about her grieving journey saying she can finally look at photos of Kate.

Her fans, who’d grown to love seeing Kate on the Channel 5 show, offered their unwavering support.

One commented: “I can sympathise with you I lost my boy Milo, it’s heartbreaking, love to you all.”

Another person said: “Sorry for the loss of your precious friend, the loss of a loyal companion is totally heartbreaking.”

A third added: “Looking at these lovely photos through tears!”

Someone else wrote: “I feel your pain we lost our beautiful Bella two month ago tried to look at some memories last night but found it to difficult.”

