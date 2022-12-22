Amanda Owen fans rally around as disaster strikes days before Christmas

Amanda Owen has sparked concerns amongst her fans after disaster struck just days before Christmas in latest news.

The Our Yorkshire Farm star, who split from husband Clive in June after 22 years together, lives on a farm in Yorkshire.

Amanda often shares her day-to-day life on the farm with her 533k Instagram followers – much to their delight.

But it seems the Channel 5 TV personality is currently facing a disaster just days before she and her large family celebrate Christmas.

Amanda has worried fans after posting an update to Instagram (Credit: Channel 5)

Amanda Owen sparks concern with Instagram update

The 48-year-old shared four pictures to her Instagram account on Wednesday (December 22).

The snaps featured several shots of her child holding a candle in the dark, as well as her dog standing near a fire.

“The snow brought down some overhead lines & electricity in the area was lost leaving us once again without power… but not powerless,” she revealed.

Fans support Amanda Owen after Instagram upload

The Yorkshire Shepherdess’ fans were quick to rally around and tell Amanda to stay safe.

“Hopefully your power is restored soon,” one worried fan commented.

Another gushed: “I know you can cope with anything life throws at you, but hope your power gets restored soon.”

“Cosy night by the fire, stay safe and merry Christmas,” a third fan wrote.

Someone else from another account added: “You may not have had power but those photos look magical. Happy Christmas to you all x.”

“Hope you’re all warm and safe. Hope l your power restores soon as possible,” said a fifth fan of Amanda.

Amanda keeps her followers updated on life at the farm (Credit: ITV)

Amanda ‘absolutely freezing’ in Twitter pic

This wasn’t the first disaster Amanda has faced in the past week.

On Saturday (December 18) she uploaded snaps to her Twitter account that featured four of her nine children, two frozen landscapes and the weather forecast.

When Amanda took the screenshot, it was -9˚C. However, temperatures on the day in question would dip as low as -11, the screenshot showed.

“It’s been absolutely freezing,” she declared.

Amanda Owen admits the loss is ‘unreal’

Elsewhere, Amanda recently reflected on her heartbreaking grief in the wake of the death of her sheepdog Kate.

Amanda recently shared the news that her beloved pet had passed away.

And it seems she is struggling to come to terms with losing her ‘family member’.

Amanda took to Twitter to share pictures of Kate earlier this month (December 5).

She said: “A weekend of recounting dog stories. Looking back through a gallery that catalogues Kate’s life.

“We’ve laughed & cried. Unreal that only a week ago she was centre stage.

“Working quietly & then watching over children as they played. Kate, you rocked.. & rolled.”

“Rest now,” she concluded.

A weekend of recounting dog stories.🐶

Looking back through a gallery that catalogues Kate’s life. We’ve laughed & cried. Unreal that only a week ago she was centre stage.🎥 Working quietly 🐑 & then watching over children as they played.👫

Kate, you rocked..& rolled.

The week before Amanda took to social media to announce Kate had died.

She said: “Then there’s the other kind of mourning.

“Where you go to get your faithful workmate, companion, colleague & friend from her kennel. Only to find that she has passed away in her sleep.

“Kate… that’ll do.”

