Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen has reflected on her heartbreaking grief in the wake of the death of her sheepdog Kate.

The Our Yorkshire Farm star recently shared the news that her beloved pet had passed away.

And it seems the Channel 5 TV personality she is struggling to come to terms with losing her ‘family member’.

Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen and Kate (Credit: YouTube)

Amanda Owen admits the loss is ‘unreal’

Amanda, 48, took to Twitter to share pictures of Kate earlier today (December 5).

She said: “A weekend of recounting dog stories. Looking back through a gallery that catalogues Kate’s life.

“We’ve laughed & cried. Unreal that only a week ago she was centre stage.

“Working quietly & then watching over children as they played. Kate, you rocked..& rolled.

“Rest now,” she concluded.

A weekend of recounting dog stories.🐶

Looking back through a gallery that catalogues Kate’s life. We’ve laughed & cried. Unreal that only a week ago she was centre stage.🎥 Working quietly 🐑 & then watching over children as they played.👫

Kate, you rocked..& rolled.

Rest now.❤️ pic.twitter.com/SZ6vFefjKA — YorkshireShepherdess (@AmandaOwen8) December 5, 2022

Last week Amanda took to social media to announce Kate had died.

She said: “Then there’s the other kind of mourning.

“Where you go to get your faithful workmate, companion, colleague & friend from her kennel.

“Only to find that she has passed away in her sleep.

“Kate…that’ll do.”

Kate’s death came shortly after the upsetting news that Our Yorkshire Farm has been axed.

She shared a clip with her followers of Kate helping her with the livestock.

“A long distance video that might go some way in demonstrating how intelligent, intuitive & devoted to her work Kate was,” Amanda wrote.

“She is running alone, maybe a mile or so away but I know, that she absolutely knows what the task is. I miss her.”

Joking, she added: “The sheep, not so much.”

Fans offer their sympathies

Fans were quick to rally round Amanda at such a sad time.

One follower wrote: “Those who haven’t experienced unconditional love have never owned a dog.

“Rest easy gorgeous Kate.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Owen (@yorkshireshepherdess)

A second said: “Such a beautiful dog. How wonderful she is a part of all of you.”

And a third responded: “I feel your hurt having lost 4 very close dogs myself over the years.

“Scatter her ashes somewhere you go regularly and talk to her when you pass by.”

A third posted: “One smart shepherdess and one smart dog, what a team. I’ve had many dogs over my long life and I miss them all, they were all special in their own way.”

Our Yorkshire Farm axed

Kate’s death came just a week after Amanda was dealt the devastating blow that Our Yorkshire Farm had been axed.

But although a spin-off series has been commissioned by Channel 5, she won’t feature.

But estranged husband Clive, who she shares nine children with, will be part of the new show.

After the news was released, Amanda wrote on Instagram: “More [expletive] to deal with.”

Read more: Amanda Owen fans rally round her after being dealt ‘blow’ over ex husband Clive

Do you have a message for Amanda? Share it over on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix