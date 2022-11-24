Amanda Owen fans rally around her as she breaks silence after being ‘dealt blow’ over ex Clive

Amanda Owen has broken her silence after her ex Clive bagged a new TV show.

Clive and Amanda announced their split back in June after 22 years of marriage.

It was reported this week that Channel 5 has decided to back Clive, offering him a new TV show.

Following the news, Amanda broke her social media silence as she shared some farm pictures.

“Another day, more [bleep] to deal with,” she tweeted alongside pictures of herself working on the farm. “Good job it goes with the territory.”

Some fans rushed to comment and show their support, as a result.

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen was recently dealt a blow (Credit: Channel 5)

Our Yorkshire Farm: Fans rally around Amanda Owen

“Everyone who really knows your family knows the real story anyway,” said one fan.

A second replied: “Try to ignore the press. You and your lovely family know the real story.”

“Unfortunately it comes with ‘fame’. Most of us fans love the family together. Just saying,” commented a third supporter.

Another added: “You and your family always come together and do an AMAZING job. Much love to you all.”

Channel 5 announced its Our Yorkshire Farm spin-off this week.

Our Yorkshire Farm: Clive and Reuben will focus on Clive and the ex-couple’s eldest son, Reuben, and will see them launch a digging business together.

The show, which will begin airing on December 6, will chart Clive and Reuben’s first year in business.

Daniel Pearl, Channel 5’s factual boss spoke to the Mirror about Clive and Reuben’s new show – as well as the future.

“The Owens have become everyone’s favourite farming family and millions have enjoyed watching their unique way of life,” he said.

“It’s fantastic that we can now all follow Reuben and Clive on their next adventure,” he then said.

He then continued, saying: “We remain absolutely committed to the whole wonderful Owen family and hope to announce new projects with Amanda very soon.”

Amanda said she has new projects in the pipeline (Credit: Channel 5)

Amanda’s new projects in the pipeline

Meanwhile, during a recent appearance on Lorraine, Amanda indicated she has some excitng projects in the pipeline.

She told stand-in host Christine Lampard: “There are new projects going on. There’s exciting new things going on that I obviously can’t tell you about.”

However, despite the tease, Amanda stayed resolute about keeping her lips closed.

She added: “Well there’s all kinds of up-and-coming projects that I obviously have to remain firmly quiet about.”

Elsewhere the farming couple announced their split earlier this year leaving fans shocked.

They married in 2000 and share nine kids together.

“Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and wellbeing of our children,” they said in a joint statement at the time.

Our Yorkshire Farm: Clive and Reuben will begin airing on December 6 on Channel 5 and My5.

