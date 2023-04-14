Amanda and Clive Owen to ‘get back together’ after his ‘brave step’ in public view?

Clive Owen publicly supported his estranged wife Amanda Owen on Lorraine this week, and said that he had a “part to play” in the end of their marriage.

The Our Yorkshire Farm stars announced their split in June last year. Allegations that Amanda had an affair for over “five years” then spread recently. But Clive asked people to “leave Amanda alone” in the TV appearance this week.

After his public declaration of support, relationship expert and Wingman founder Tina Wilson told Entertainment Daily! that the couple “may get back together”.

A relationship expert predicted Clive and Owen might get back together after his public support for her (Credit: Channel 5)

Clive and Amanda Owen: ‘He clearly still loves her’

After Clive appeared on Lorraine to publicly support Amanda, Tina said the support is bound to mean a lot to his estranged wife. She said: “Clive’s words will be deeply meaningful to Amanda. She has had a lot of backlash for the split and rumoured affair. There are two sides to every story after all. Clive may feel deep regret for how he treated Amanda. He alludes to not supporting her and even going as far as saying he behaved badly towards her.”

Tina added that Clive taking “blame” for the end of their relationship will be a “massive relief” for Amanda. She explained: “Clive blames himself for the relationship breakdown. He implies the start of their TV show was the underlying reason for things going wrong (from his side), which inevitably fuelled the break-up. If this is true and he is not doing so under ‘public pressure’ then this will be a massive relief for Amanda who’s taken all of the blame so far. To acknowledge his part in the relationship ending shows maturity. It is a huge declaration of support for the mother of his children.”

They may even get back together now, he has taken a brave step.

Tina also predicted that the couple may get back together after Clive’s “brave step” to support Amanda: “He clearly still loves her. I think they may even get back together now, he has taken a brave step. He clearly wasn’t comfortable on TV because he isn’t a limelight person. They did the show to pay the rent for the farm and it took over.”

Amanda and Clive have nine children together (Credit: Channel 5)

Brave move by Clive will ‘strengthen their bond’

Whether or not Clive and Amanda get back together, Tina says that their bond and co-parenting relationship will no doubt be strengthened. As the “public perception” of Amanda is improved by Clive’s public support of her, their relationship will improve. She said: “This move by Clive will have a profound impact on their co-parenting relationship. It will strengthen their bond. For the sake of the children, they must work in harmony together and put on a united front.”

Tina added the importance of keeping their relationship strong in order to work together on Ravenseat and raise their nine children. She shared: “This public support for Amanda will help keep the dynamic calm in both worlds. Whatever the circumstances, Amanda and Clive have children to put before their own needs so I am sure for the sake of the children they will work in harmony on the farm as it provides an essential income for their nine children.”

Read more: Clive Owen issues TV blow to fans with news about son Reuben

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us knowow what you think.