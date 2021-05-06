Amanda Holden has sent pulses racing on Instagram as she showed off her latest “sexy secretary” look.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 50, turned heads in the stunning outfit at Heart FM yesterday (May 5).

Appearing stylish as ever, Amanda opted for a black jumper and a figure-hugging midi skirt.

Amanda Holden looked incredible at Heart FM yesterday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Amanda Holden share on Instagram?

Meanwhile, the presenter completed the look with simple black heels.

Showing off the outfit on social media, Amanda posed suggestively by a desk as she tapped away on a keyboard.

Her blonde tresses were loosely waved while she peered over her shoulder.

Naturally, it didn’t take long for fans to show their appreciation.

In the comments, one wrote: “Computer says YES!”

A second added: “Actually, I’m on the lookout for a new secretary.”

Another commented: “Will you be my secretary please?”

A fourth shared: “Beautiful as always.”

In addition, a user gushed: “How can one woman be so gorgeous? You’re stunning.”

Meanwhile, it comes days after Amanda treated her followers to a saucy bikini shot.

The mum-of-two lamented missing going on exotic holidays, as she shared a shot of herself lying in a hammock.

Alongside the beach shot, she penned: “It’s got me dreaming of distant lands when it’s safe. #ComeonBoris #throwback.”

Amanda shared her outfit on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else has Amanda been up to?

Furthermore, Amanda recently made her debut on the BBC’s new show, I Can See Your Voice.

The show sees contestants weighing up a group of mystery singers and trying to work out who has decent vocals and who doesn’t.

On the series, Amanda appears alongside Paddy McGuinness, Alison Hammond and Jimmy Carr.

And, in a recent episode, Amanda had to put up with comedian Jimmy’s cruel gigs.

While they were deliberating whether one singer could hold a tune or not, Jimmy questioned Amanda’s singing ability.

“Amanda used to be able to sing!” he joked.

