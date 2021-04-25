In the latest Amanda Holden news, she has proved once again she’s a dab hand in the kitchen by sharing a video showing her expertly flip a pancake.

The 50-year-old BGT and I Can See Your Voice star shared the video on her Instagram Stories.

And, showing off her impressive abs in a crop top, she absolutely nailed the pancake flip.

Amanda was on flipping great form (Credit: Instagram)

What is the latest news about Amanda Holden?

Fresh from a Sunday-morning run with daughter Hollie, Amanda took to her kitchen to make brunch.

Showing off her abs in a grey crop top and matching leggings, she posed for the video with a frying pan in hand.

And, with her stunning open-plan kitchen all around, she then concentrated hard and flipped the pancake.

With the recording set to slow-mo, she tossed the pancake high in the air and looked shocked when she landed it first time.

She captioned the video: “Get in #pancakes.”

She also tagged in sponsor Marks and Spencer for good measure.

Amanda and daughter Hollie (Credit: Instagram)

Happy to have her buddy back

Earlier in the morning Amanda posted a snap of her and nine-year-old daughter Hollie out in the fresh air taking some exercise.

With Hollie on her bike and smiling at the camera with her safety helmet on, Amanda was delighted by her appearance.

Dressed in all-black running gear, Amanda captioned the image: “Got my running bud back”.

Amanda took the jibe in good spirits (Credit: BBC)

What else has Amanda been up to?

Amanda has a lot on her plate these days – literally and metaphorically.

Not only does she present the breakfast show on Heart Radio, but she’s also appearing in BBC One singing-competition-with-a-difference, I Can See Your Voice.

And, in last night’s episode, Amanda had to put up with comedian Jimmy Carr’s cruel barbs.

While they were deliberating whether one singer could hold a tune or not, Jimmy questioned Amanda’s singing ability.

“Amanda used to be able to sing!” he joked.