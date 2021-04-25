I Can See Your Voice star, Amanda Holden, was left stunned after being shut down by fellow panellist Jimmy Carr over her singing ability.

On last night’s episode of the BBC One singing competition (Saturday April 24), the pair were discussing one of the contestants and their singing voice.

And it wasn’t long before Jimmy left Amanda, 50, speechless with his remark.

Amanda took the jibe in good spirits (Credit: BBC)

What happened between Amanda Holden and Jimmy Carr on I Can See Your Voice?

Amanda and Jimmy discussed one singer and whether she had a good voice or not.

“I don’t think she can sing,” Jimmy began.

“But that picture of her performing when she was younger, that looked like a real deal photo.”

He continued: “Maybe she could sing when she was younger. Could she become a bad singer?”

“No!” Amanda said. “No, you can’t become a bad singer.”

Jimmy, sensing an opportunity, then set up the joke.

Jimmy saw an opportunity (Credit: BBC)

“Used to be able to sing”

Turning to Amanda, he said: “Well, come on you’ve…”

“Jimmy!” Alison Hammond interjected. “Jimmy, stop being horrible to her!”

“Yes, but Amanda used to be able to sing!” Jimmy went on.

The two have enjoyed back-and-forth banter throughout the series.

And in last night’s show, Jimmy’s banter went through the roof.

Ronan performed a duet (Credit: BBC)

Ronan’s duet was unmissable TV

Later in the show, guest panellist Ronan Keating was forced to do a duet with one of the contestants.

Taking to the stage with ‘Junior Doctor’ and singing Life Is A Rollercoaster, the two guessers needed her to be a good singer.

Unfortunately, she wasn’t good and viewers took to Twitter saying it was “the greatest TV moments of all time”.

One wrote: “Ronan Keating being forced to sing with someone who can’t hold a note is one of the greatest TV moments of all time.”

Another wrote: “Just watched #icanseeyourvoice for the first time.

“Seeing Roman Keating forced into a duet with a medical student who couldn’t sing was genuinely hilarious.”