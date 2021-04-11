I Can See Your Voice star Amanda Holden last night left fans fearing a “Sharon Stone moment” last night (April 10).

The new family show kicked off on BBC One with Amanda being given one of the judging roles.

But after turning up in an incredibly short white dress, the 50 year old sparked serious concern among viewers.

I Can See Your Voice panelist Amanda Holden sparked fans over her dress (Credit: BBC)

I Can See Your Voice: Amanda Holden wears risqué dress

Taking to Twitter, people watching I Can See Your Voice shared their fears for Amanda and her frock.

Several were worried about her “doing a Sharon Stone” from the 1992 movie Basic Instinct.

Is Amanda Holden gonna give us a Sharon Stone moment?

Of course, Sharon’s character Catherine Tramell famously bared all while crossing her legs in a white dress during police interrogation.

Writing on the social media platform, one viewer said: “Is Amanda Holden gonna give us a Sharon Stone moment?”

Fans compared Amanda’s dress to the one Sharon Stone wore in Basic Instinct (Credit: YouTube)

‘Amanda, keep your legs shut!’

Another added: “Who else is waiting for Amanda Holden to do a Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct?!”

A third even wrote: “Please close your legs, Amanda!! Are you channeling your inner ‘Sharon Stone’ & reenacting Basic Instinct??”

Even before the show aired, Amanda’s ICSYV co-star Alison Hammond had said: “She kept getting in trouble for opening her legs. They had to keep saying: ‘Amanda, keep your legs shut!’

Amanda is no stranger to causing a stir with her dresses (Credit: BBC)

Complaints over Amanda’s outfits

Amanda is no stranger to raising eyebrows with her dresses.

The star has made headlines many times for wearing daring dresses on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent.

Last year, she sparked 235 complaints to television watchdog Ofcom thanks to one particular dress.

Amanda had worn a blue, boned corset dress for the BGT semi-final and its plunging neckline left little to the imagination.

But taking to Instagram after news of the complaints were made public, Amanda posted two fried egg emojis and shrugged it off.

She wrote: “Mmmm really?! Who has nipples this close to their cleavage?!

“FYI. A boned corset dented the girls all night.”

Amanda’s BGT semi-final dress sparked more than 200 complaints last year (Credit: YouTube)

What is I Can See Your Voice?

I Can See Your Voice is a new BBC talent show fronted by Paddy McGuinness.

Contestants can win £10,000 if they successfully spot good singers before they’ve even opened their mouths.

The players are also helped by a Celebrity Investigators Amanda, Alison Hammond and Jimmy Carr.

I Can See Your Voice is a new family singing show on BBC One (Credit: BBC)

Each week, the celeb panel is joined by a guest music star. McFly star Danny Jones took on the job in the first episode.

Together, the Investigators will help contestants to pick out the good singers.

Future guest panellists include singer Fleur East.

