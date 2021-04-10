I Can See Your Voice is a brand new mystery singing game show which starts this Saturday (April 09 2021), but which celebs are involved?

Who is on the celebrity panel, alongside host Paddy McGuinness?

Here’s everything you need to know about I Can See Your Voice and the cast of stars.

Paddy and the celebrity investigators Jimmy Carr, Alison Hammond and Amanda Holden (Credit: BBC One)

Who is the host of I Can See Your Voice?

Paddy McGuinness, 47, hosts the mystery singing game show, in which contestants aided by a celebrity panel must spot good singers without hearing them.

Can you tell if someone’s a good singer just by looking at them? That what Paddy and co hope to find out.

TV viewers will, of course, know Paddy from Take Me Out, Celebrity Juice and Top Gear.

But don’t forget he started as an actor, appearing as Paddy O’Shea opposite Peter Kay in Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere.

He also starred as Dougie Ryan in Coronation Street!

Paddy McGuinness and contestants on I Can See Your Voice (Credit: BBC One)

Celebrity investigator Jimmy Carr

The celebrity panel includes Jimmy Carr, 48.

He must help the contestants attempt to pick the good singers from the bad based purely on first impressions, lip syncs and interrogations.

He’s known for his acerbic wit, so he’s perfect to be a celebrity investigator.

Jimmy Carr is an award-winning comedian, writer and television host.

He’s also one of the biggest selling live acts in UK comedy.

He’s probably most famous for being the host of 8 Out Of 10 Cats, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Channel 4’s Big Fat Quiz Of The Year.

I Can See Your Voice Celebrity Investigator Jimmy Carr (Credit: BBC One)

I Can See Your Voice panellist: Alison Hammond

Alison Hammond is more famous for her presenting role on This Morning.

She joins the celebrity panel of ICSYV and must use her investigative skills to detect the good singers from the bad ones.

The Brummy star, 46, hasn’t looked back since appearing on the third series of Big Brother in 2002 – even though she was the second housemate to be evicted.

She has since become a presenter and reporter on ITV’s This Morning, and has acted in various British television series including Doctors and Hollyoaks.

Celebrity Investigator Alison Hammond appears on new singing show I Can See Your Voice (Credit: BBC One)

I Can See Your Voice panellist: Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden is no stranger to sitting on a panel.

The 50-year-old has been a judge on Britain’s Got Talent since 2007, when the show started.

Amanda rarely acts these days, but she made her name staring as Carmen in EastEnders, Mia Bevan in Cutting It and Sarah Trevanion in Wild at Heart.

She’s actually a pretty good singer herself, as she proved when she performed on BGT, so she might have the advantage over Jimmy and Alison.

Amanda Holden on I Can See Your Voice (Credit: BBC One)

Guest panellist: Danny Jones

Danny Jones, 35, is a singer and musician best known for being a member of pop-rock band McFly, alongside Tom Fletcher, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd.

Last year, McFly re-recorded their famous song It’s All About You as a charity video for the NHS.

It features the bandmates and their families singing and dancing from their homes.

They have since recently released a new album, Young Dumb Thrills, and around the same time a documentary aired on ITV about the ‘truth’ of them almost splitting up.

As a professional singer, Danny talks about the genuine difficulty of lip-synching on the show.

Can singer Danny Jones guess the correct vocalists? (Credit: BBC One)

I Can See Your Voice on BBC One

This new series kicks off with Paddy McGuinness as host, alongside regular Celebrity Investigators Jimmy Carr, Alison Hammond and Amanda Holden.

This week, they are joined by guest panellist Danny Jones.

They must help two contestants from Sheffield in picking out the best singers.

If they pick correctly, they could win up to £10,000.

Future guest panellists include singer Fleur East.

I Can See Your Voice begins on Saturday April 10 2021 at 7:20pm on BBC One.

