Vernon Kay’s brand new gameshow Game of Talents kicks off this Saturday (April 10 2021), marking the first time Vernon Kay and Tess Daly have worked together for 14 years.

But how long have they been married and how many children do they have?

Here’s everything you need to know about Vernon, his career and his marriage!

Vernon Kay hosts Game of Talents (Credit: ITV1)

What is Vernon Kay famous for?

TV viewers know Vernon Kay best for being a television presenter.

He started out as a model, before bagging a presenter role on Channel 4’s T4.

He has since presented various television shows for ITV, including All Star Family Fortunes, Just the Two of Us, Beat the Star, The Whole 19 Yards, Splash!, and 1000 Heartbeats.

Vernon presented his own BBC Radio 1 show between 2004 and 2012, and on Radio X between 2015 and 2017.

In 2020, he appeared on the 12th series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Vernon eventually finished in third place, behind Jordan North and the eventual Queen of the Castle, Giovanna Fletcher.

After his stint in the castle, ITV1 announced that Vernon would host the British version of new gameshow Game of Talents.

How old is he and where is he from?

Vernon Kay was born on April 28 1972 in Bolton, Lancashire.

He is currently 46 years old.

He’s the son of lorry driver Norman and wife Gladys, and also has a younger brother, Stephen, a primary school teacher.

Tess appears on Vernon’s show Game of Talents (Credit: ITV1)

How long have Vernon Kay and Tess Daly been married?

Vernon and Tess got married on September 12 2003, so have been married for nearly 18 years.

They exchanged vows at St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Horwich, Bolton – Vernon’s hometown.

They began dating in 2001, shortly after meeting on T4.

The showbusiness couple renewed their vows in France five years ago.

Vernon told his fellow IAC campmates about the event, including how he masterminded the whole trip and vow renewal ceremony.

He even arranged for Tess’ stylist to create multiple dresses for her so she would have a selection to choose from when the big day was sprung on her.

Awwwww!

Vernon Kay and Tess Daly sexting scandal

Their marriage was briefly rocked by revelations he’d been sexting glamour model Rhian Sugden in 2010.

His messages to the Page Three girl were deemed too explicit to print.

Vernon made a grovelling public apology to Tess on his Radio One show at the time, saying: “I’ve disappointed and let down a lot of people.

“To my family and everybody, I’m very sorry.”

He went on to detail how the sexting bombshell had damaged his marriage to Tess, admitting she was heartbroken by the revelation.

In an interview with The Sun, he confessed: “Tess is extremely upset about this and we’re working through it…

“I’ve been stupid and daft but I’m not a sex pest. I’ve only done this with four or five girls and I’ve known them all well – they’ve been friends or work colleagues.

“I know a single guy can get away with things like that but I’m married and I understand this is off limits.”

How many children do they have?

Vernon and Tess have two daughters born in 2004 and 2009.

Phoebe is currently 16, while Amber is 11.

The family live together in Buckinghamshire.

Have Vernon Kay and Tess Daly worked together before?

Vernon and Tess worked together on the ITV1 show Just the Two of Us.

She recently shared a throwback photo of them on the show with her Insta followers.

She wrote: “Just rediscovered these pics taken around 15 years ago (at a guess) when me and @vernonkay did a TV show together called Just the Two of Us.

“What a giggle that was (plus I love that you’ve now got pretty much the same hairdo Vern!).”

Why did Vernon leave Family Fortunes?

Vernon hosted All Star Family Fortunes on ITV1 from 2006 to 2015.

It has not been confirmed why Gino D’Acampo replaced Vernon Kay as the ITV show host after a five year hiatus.

However Vernon became a presenter for Formula E in 2018, three years after All Star Family Fortunes stopped being aired.

Game of Talents on ITV1

Vernon Kay hosts a game show in which contestants pair up with celebrities to try to uncover the secret talents of the eight mystery performers in each episode.

The first episode sees Tess Daly and her fellow Strictly colleague Craig Revel Horwood take part.

Game of Talents begins on Saturday April 10 2021 at 7.30pm on ITV1.

