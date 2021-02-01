Amanda Holden pays tribute to late son Theo on what would have been his 10th birthday

Amanda Holden has shared a special tribute to her late son Theo on his tenth birthday.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge and her husband Chris Hughes tragically lost their son in 2011, while Amanda was seven months pregnant.

Marking his birthday today (February 1), the 49-year-old star shared a snap of Theo’s tiny footprints on Instagram.

What did Amanda Holden say about her son Theo?

Alongside the shot, Amanda penned: “#Theo… our gorgeous little boy…

“You would have been 10 years old today… not a day goes by without thinking of you.”

Amanda’s celebrity pals rushed to show their support.

Kate Thornton wrote: “Darling, thinking of you and Chris and sending nothing but love.”

Amanda Holden and husband Chris Hughes lost their son Theo in 2011 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charlotte Hawkins commented: “So heartbreaking for you, sending love.”

Myleene Klass said: “Oh Mandy. Thinking of you and Theo.”

What happened to Amanda’s son Theo?

Amanda and husband Chris were devastated when they discovered little Theo’s heart had stopped beating.

The star has always been open about their loss, and recently admitted the youngster is constantly on the couple’s minds.

Amanda’s son tragically passed away in 2011 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, following Theo’s death, the star revealed she received therapy to help deal with their loss.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: “Chris was terribly British about it, went once and was like, ‘Right, I’m cured’, whereas I continued, and then went to this amazing clinic run by a woman called Zita West for hypnotherapy.

“It was to help me believe in my body again, to give me the confidence I could have another baby, and do it all again.

“I just felt like everything was my fault, and I felt so responsible — what did I do wrong?

Amanda also has two daughters (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I’d had a Filet-O-Fish from McDonald’s the day before, and I panicked it was that or all kinds of things. I felt pretty neurotic. You really blame yourself.”

In addition, Amanda shared a touching post to Theo to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week in October.

At the time, the BGT star lit a candle in her son’s memory and wrote: “This light & song are for you Theo and all babies who beautiful souls never made it to earth.”

Furthermore, she accompanied the shot with the song With You, from the musical Ghost.

