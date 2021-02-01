Amanda Holden has wowed her Instagram followers after posting a picture of herself posing alongside Sheridan Smith wearing a daring sheer dress.

Mum-of-two Amanda looks absolutely stunning in the shot.

Amanda teamed up with Sheridan to perform I Know Him So Well at the London Palladium as part of BBC Radio 2’s Musicals: The Greatest Show last night (January 31).

Amanda Holden has an army of fans on Instagram who coo over her every stylish move (Credit: Splash News)

What did Amanda Holden share on Instagram?

Amanda shared a picture of herself and Sheridan looking gorgeous outside the theatre.

Sheridan wore a sparkly black dress, while Amanda wore a long purple gown with sheer panelling that showed off her perfect pins.

She wore a stunning dress by Basil Soda and jewellery by Stephen Webster and Verifine.

However, all anyone was looking at was her dress, which also featured sheer panels on the bust, with Amanda’s modesty covered by delicate embroidery.

Amanda and Sheridan teamed up for a new BBC Radio 2 musicals show (Credit: Instagram)

What did people say about the dress?

Amanda’s followers absolutely loved her look.

“Beautiful,” said one Amanda fan.

“These dresses,” said another with the love heart eyes emoji. “You both looks stunning.”

A third added: “You look completely amazing Amanda and I loved your duet with Sheridan.”

“Incredible dress. Gorgeous girl!” declared another.

You look completely amazing Amanda and I loved your duet with Sheridan.

“What a dress,” said another with the purple heart emoji.

“You both look stunning,” another fashion fan commented.

“This left the tears in my eyes,” another declared.

Is Sheridan Smith inside the Sausage costume? Amanda’s followers seem to think so (Credit: ITV)

‘Amanda and the Sausage’

However, for every comment about the dress, there appeared to be more about The Masked Singer.

Many commented that perhaps Sheridan is behind the Sausage costume on the ITV show.

As it stands, it’s pretty much accepted that Sausage is either Sheridan or Loose Women star Stacey Solomon.

Amanda’s followers think they have it sussed, though.

“SAUSAGE!!!!!” one of Amanda’s followers screamed.

Another asked: “Is she or is she not the Sausage?”

A third commented: “Amanda and the Sausage.”

“I think you mean you were joined by Sausage,” said another on the post.

