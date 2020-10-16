Amanda Holden pays emotional tribute to stillborn son Theo after tragic loss

Amanda Holden has paid tribute to her late son, Theo, to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 49, lit a candle in honour of little Theo, which she later shared on Twitter.

The presenter and husband Chris Hughes tragically lost their baby in 2011 when Amanda was seven months pregnant.

Amanda Holden has paid tribute to her stillborn son Theo (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Amanda Holden say?

Sharing the touching tribute with fans, Amanda wrote: “This light & song are for you Theo and all babies who beautiful souls never made it to earth. #waveoflight #babylossawareness #babylossawarenessweek.”

She accompanied the shot with the song With You, from the musical Ghost.

Amanda’s followers were quick to show their support, with one saying: “My thoughts are with you & your family today.”

Another wrote: “A beautiful song which always resonates with me too. Our lives are blessed with having our angels in them no matter how short.”

The BGT judge shared the emotional moment with fans (Credit: Instagram Story/noholdenback)

A third added: “Sending love and strength to you all & thinking of all the sleeping angles that didn’t make it.”

Another said: “Precious little angel. Virtual hugs to you Amanda.”

What happened to Amanda’s son?

Amanda and husband Chris were devastated when they discovered that son Theo’s heart had stopped beating.

The star has always been open about their loss, and recently admitted their precious son is always on the couple’s minds.

Amanda and Chris lost their baby in 2011 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, last month, the star revealed she ended up going to therapy to deal with the pain of having a stillborn baby.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: “Chris was terribly British about it, went once and was like, ‘Right, I’m cured’, whereas I continued, and then went to this amazing clinic run by a woman called Zita West for hypnotherapy.

“It was to help me believe in my body again, to give me the confidence I could have another baby, and do it all again.

“I just felt like everything was my fault, and I felt so responsible — what did I do wrong? I’d had a Filet-O-Fish from McDonald’s the day before, and I panicked it was that or all kinds of things. I felt pretty neurotic. You really blame yourself.”

