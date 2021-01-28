Amanda Holden demanded attention in a thigh-skimming miniskirt today – and she got it from none other than Piers Morgan!

The Heart FM breakfast show most certainly caught the eye of her Instagram followers after a couple of cheeky uploads this morning (January 29).

Amanda posted a slow-motion video to her grid and a still of herself posing against a flower wall, where she also offered details of her outfit.

However, we doubt she expected Piers to be one of the first to comment.

Amanda Holden wore a daring miniskirt to work today (Credit: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

What did Amanda Holden wear today?

While many thought Amanda was wearing a miniskirt, she was actually wearing a dress.

Designed by French brand Maje, the outfit featured a white shirt dress with a checked mini wrap skirt layered over the top.

It’s in the sale online for £290.

Legs for ever!

Arriving at the Heart FM studios in London’s Leicester Square, the white shirt dress more than covered Amanda’s modesty.

However, posing inside the building, Amanda clearly decided to flash a bit of leg.

And who can blame her – if you’ve got it, flaunt it, we say.

If you’ve got it, flaunt it, eh Amanda! (Credit: Instagram)

What did Piers Morgan say about Amanda’s miniskirt?

Piers was quick to comment on Amanda’s slow-mo video, which saw her strutting her stuff inside the Heart studios.

Appearing to give her look the thumbs up, Piers commented with the okay hand emoji.

He then followed that up with two crying with laughter emojis.

TV presenter Jenni Falconer also commented on the video.

She simply said: “Legs!”

Former Corrie star Cath Tyldesley was another admirer.

Commenting on the video, she shared lots of fire emojis and said: “Here she is!”

Other non-famous fans of Amanda’s also loved the look.

One said: “Legs for ever!”

Another commented: “Wow! Beautiful!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

Lewis Capaldi’s face in Amanda’s knee

However, others saw a face in Amanda’s knee – and the face was none other than Lewis Capaldi’s.

After a closer inspection, we can definitely see where the commenters are coming from!

“Your left knee looks like Lewis Capaldi in slow-mo!” laughed one follower.

“That was definitely a face in your knee,” said another.

