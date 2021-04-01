Alex Beresford has revealed he has quit Twitter and Facebook following “relentless” racist abuse.

Last month, the weatherman clashed with Piers Morgan over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah interview on Good Morning Britain.

The spat escalated and resulted in Piers storming off set and later quitting the show.

Since then, Alex, 40, said he has faced “relentless racism” on social media.

Alex quit Twitter and Facebook after receiving abuse (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Alex Beresford say about quitting Twitter and Facebook?

Writing for The Telegraph, he said: “I haven’t announced it (like the former Arsenal player Thierry Henry did this week when he publicly quit social media, in response to anonymous racist bullying).

“But I have been forced to step away from Twitter and Facebook myself, because it was getting too much.

Read more: GMB: Piers Morgan fans complain to Ofcom after Alex Beresford co-hosts show

“I am a strong person, but I am not made of steel.”

Alex defended Meghan on GMB (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

Alex said the trolling he’s received is “very much the lived experience of racism in Britain”.

In addition, he said the “harsh reality, though, is that social media is just a reflection of a bigger problem in society”.

I have been forced to step away from Twitter and Facebook.

Last month, Alex and Piers clashed over Meghan’s comments in her Oprah interview.

Piers said he didn’t believe Meghan’s claims in the chat, which included saying she felt suicidal while pregnant with Archie.

Piers and Alex clashed over Meghan, resulting in the host walking off set (Credit: ITV)

What happened between Piers and Alex on GMB?

She claimed she asked someone at the Palace for help but they said it “wouldn’t be good for The Institution”.

On GMB, Alex accused Piers of “trashing” Meghan and the host walked off set as Alex called his behaviour “absolutely diabolical”.

Later that evening, ITV announced Piers had left the daytime show.

Piers recently had his say in an article for the Mail on Sunday.

Piers wrote: “As [Alex] delivered his censorious lecture, implying my only motivation for disbelieving Ms Markle’s outlandish interview claims was because she ‘ghosted’ me four years ago after we’d been friendly for 18 months – I genuinely couldn’t care less about that, but it was informative as to her character, especially when I saw her do the same thing to many other people, including her own father – I felt the steam rising inside me.”

What did Piers say?

He added: “I don’t mind outside guests trying to make a name for themselves by whacking me like this, but I wasn’t going to sit there and take it from one of my own team.

Read more: Piers Morgan slams Alex Beresford for ‘trying to make name for himself’ amid Good Morning Britain exit drama

“Realising I might say something I’d regret, I decided to leave the studio to cool down.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.